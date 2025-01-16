Biden warns of oligarchy in farewell address
The president issued a stark warning about the dangers of unchecked power in the hands of the ultra-wealthy
What happened
President Joe Biden gave a farewell address from the Oval Office Wednesday evening that focused at least as much on the dangers he saw ahead for America as his own accomplishments in office. The 17-minute speech was a capstone to Biden's 50 years in public service, days before he hands power to a president-elect he has called an "existential threat" to democracy.
Who said what
Biden warned that the "dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people" was leading toward an American "oligarchy" that "literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead." He was "equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech industrial complex," as unchecked social media giants leave Americans "buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power."
Biden "did not explicitly name" Donald Trump in his speech, The New York Times said, but his warning "went straight at the tension at the heart of the incoming administration, in which billionaires like Elon Musk are positioned to wield enormous influence." Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos have "prime seating" next to Cabinet nominees on the dais at Trump's inauguration on Monday, illustrating the "deepening ties" between favor-currying tech titans and the incoming administration, The Washington Post said. And Trump's Cabinet is "slated to be the wealthiest group of presidential advisers in modern history."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Biden said it would "take time to feel the full impact" of his accomplishments on infrastructure, climate change, manufacturing, semiconductors and health care, but "the seeds are planted and they'll grow and they'll bloom" for decades. "I still believe in the idea for which this nation stands," but "now it's your turn to stand guard. May you all be the keeper of the flame," he added. "Thank you for this great honor."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - January 16, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - a tentative ceasefire, warring factions, and more
By The Week US Published
-
A Real Pain: Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg star in 'uproariously funny' drama
The Week Recommends The film, dubbed an heir of Woody Allen, follows Jewish American cousins who travel to Poland in memory of their late grandmother
By The Week UK Published
-
Titaníque: 'outrageous' Céline Dion parody is a lot of fun
The Week Recommends 'Frothy' musical spoof of the blockbuster film with 'sparkling' performances
By The Week UK Published
-
'The world is watching this deal closely'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hegseth boosts hopes for confirmation amid grilling
Speed Read The Senate held confirmation hearings for Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defense Secretary nominee
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden removes Cuba from terrorism blacklist
Speed read The move is likely to be reversed by the incoming Trump administration, as it was Trump who first put Cuba on the terrorism blacklist in his first term
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
South Korea arrests impeached president
speed read Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained, making him the first sitting president to be arrested in the country's history
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
House GOP unveils bill for Trump to buy Greenland
Speed Read The bill would allow the U.S. to purchase the Danish territory — or procure it through economic or military force
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
DOJ releases Trump Jan. 6 special counsel report
Speed Read Jack Smith's report details the president-elect's "criminal efforts to retain power" amid the 2020 election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel, Hamas and US say cease-fire deal close
Speed Read A high-level cease-fire negotiation is gaining momentum in Biden's final week as president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The proudly backward were validated by self-loathing Western intellectuals'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published