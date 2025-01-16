Biden warns of oligarchy in farewell address

The president issued a stark warning about the dangers of unchecked power in the hands of the ultra-wealthy

President Joe Biden gives farewell address
'Now it's your turn to stand guard. May you all be the keeper of the flame.'
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden gave a farewell address from the Oval Office Wednesday evening that focused at least as much on the dangers he saw ahead for America as his own accomplishments in office. The 17-minute speech was a capstone to Biden's 50 years in public service, days before he hands power to a president-elect he has called an "existential threat" to democracy.

Explore More
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

