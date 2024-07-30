Biden proposes term limits for Supreme Court

His reforms would also roll back the presidential immunity granted to Donald Trump last month

President Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling at the White House
"What is happening now is not normal, and it undermines the public's confidence in the court's decisions," Biden said
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a set of legislative reforms designed to "restore the public's faith in our judicial system" through term limits, an enforceable code of ethics for U.S. Supreme Court Justices, and rollbacks of the expansive presidential immunity granted to Donald Trump last month. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Joe Biden Presidential Immunity Supreme Court
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸