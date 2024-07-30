Biden proposes term limits for Supreme Court

What happened

President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a set of legislative reforms designed to "restore the public's faith in our judicial system" through term limits, an enforceable code of ethics for U.S. Supreme Court Justices, and rollbacks of the expansive presidential immunity granted to Donald Trump last month.

Who said what

"What is happening now is not normal, and it undermines the public's confidence in the court's decisions," Biden said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post. In addition to supporting 18-year terms for Supreme Court justices and a binding code of ethics, Biden raised the ratification of a new "No One Is Above the Law" constitutional amendment to "make clear that there is no immunity for crimes a former president committed while in office."



Biden's proposals are part of a Democratic effort to "delegitimize the Supreme Court" and are "dead on arrival" in Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said. The reforms are an "election-year message designed to excite the Democrats' progressive base" during a time of "deep unpopularity for the high court," CNN said.

What next?

Even if Democrats retake the House next year, they're "unlikely to have the 60 Senate votes needed to overcome a filibuster" of any laws reflecting Biden's proposals, Politico said. A constitutional amendment would be "even more difficult, needing two-thirds support from both chambers of Congress or from a convention called by two-thirds of the states, as well as the approval of three-fourths of state legislatures."