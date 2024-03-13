Biden, Trump clinch nominations

What happened

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured enough delegates Tuesday to clinch the presidential nominations of their respective parties. Biden and Trump, running essentially unopposed since their final major challengers dropped out last week, easily won Tuesday's primary elections in Georgia, Washington and Mississippi.

Who said what

Bided said he was "honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party" has entrusted him with leading "our party — and our country — in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever." Trump thanked supporters for the "great day of victory," but said "much more importantly, we have to get to work to beat Joe Biden."

This is now officially the "first presidential election since 1956 that has featured a rematch," The Wall Street Journal said. Both presumptive nominees have "overcome doubts within their parties to arrive at this point, and some of those doubts still linger." Biden is "contending with questions about his age and abilities," the Journal said. Trump "needs to show he can appeal to the college-educated and suburban voters" while "also dealing with the 91 criminal charges he faces."

What next?

Trump "locked up the nomination before any of his four criminal cases" went to trial, The New York Times said. The first trial, on Trump's secret hush-money payments to a porn actress, is scheduled to start March 25.