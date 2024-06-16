Biden's border crackdown: too little, too late?
New executive order is unlikely to shore up America's southern frontier – but it could make his Republican opponents sweat
Apparently, there's a migrant crisis on the US-Mexican border, said the Las Vegas Review-Journal. And apparently, Joe Biden has the authority to do something about it. "Who knew?" During Biden's tenure, some eight million people have crossed the border illegally. Only now is he taking urgent action.
Last week he issued an executive order designed to slash the number of people illegally crossing into the US. Under the rule, new arrivals (bar a few exceptions, such as unaccompanied minors) will automatically lose the right to claim asylum once illegal crossings exceed a daily average of 2,500 over a week, so making it easy for the authorities to deport them. The border will only reopen to asylum seekers after the number of illegal crossings drops below 1,500 per day. As illegal crossings are currently above the 2,500 threshold – as they have been for more than three years – the restriction took immediate effect.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It's too little, too late, said Andrew Arthur in the New York Post. When Biden came into office, he encouraged an influx by dismantling many of Donald Trump's effective border measures, such as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required certain asylum seekers to return to Mexico while their claims were adjudicated. Now, behind in the polls and eager to placate public concerns, he has rushed out this measure. Yet the 2,500 daily limit is "laughable". Combined with other programmes, it would still allow for the entry of "more than 1.5 million people a year, higher than almost any other point in history".
Biden's executive order is unlikely to survive legal challenges, said Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post. Trump sought to enact a similar ban in 2018, only to be blocked by federal courts that ruled it a violation of asylum laws. But it has served a political purpose, by drawing attention to the dishonest tactics of his Republican opponents. Biden explained that he has had to resort to an executive order because the GOP sabotaged a tough bipartisan border security plan earlier this year. Trump told Republicans to block it because he didn't want Biden to secure a legislative "win".
Now that his executive order has come under legal fire, Biden may be tempted to launch a fresh effort this summer to get immigration reforms through congress. He'll take any opportunity to highlight his good-faith efforts to address the border and Republicans' jaw-dropping hypocrisy".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'America's adversaries don't share the dream of a nuclear-free world'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why the Hunter Biden verdict isn't the slam dunk Republicans have been calling for
Talking Points After years of targeting the President's family amidst claims of a rigged justice system, some conservatives still aren't satisfied with the younger Biden's three felony convictions.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why does Trump talk about sharks so much?
The Explainer How to understand the former president's comments on one of nature's perfect killing machines
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Roads are a scarce good'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hunter Biden found guilty on gun charges
Speed Read President Joe Biden's son was convicted for lying about his drug use to buy and illegally possess a firearm
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What rights does Donald Trump lose as a felon?
In the Spotlight Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a felony
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Are Democrats going soft on the Trump conviction?
Today's Big Question President Biden's allies want him to make a bigger deal of the felony verdict
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published