China-Africa summit 2024: the tactics on both sides

African nations seek more flexible approach from Beijing to relieve crippling 'debt distress'

Illustration of the African continent pinned down with stars from a Chinese flag
China hopes its increasing investment in the continent will encourage leaders to "absorb more Chinese goods"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Leaders of African countries will head to China this week for the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit, where they'll meet President Xi Jinping to discuss strengthening economic relations.

In the "anticipated high-level meeting" in Beijing, President Xi will hope to continue China's expanding "influence on the continent amid a silent face-off with Western countries", said Al Jazeera

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

