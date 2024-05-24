'Customers can have any car they want as long as it's electric'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Ford's EV Stockholm syndrome'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
Ford's "expensive bet on electric vehicles isn't paying off," says the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal. The company is working to comply with government EV mandates, and this means that Ford is "supporting the administration's regulation because it wants to socialize EV losses across the industry." The White House is "using subsidies and mandates to take companies captive to its climate agenda." Ford is the "latest business to come down with Stockholm syndrome, but it won’t be the last."
'The evolution of Bill Maher'
Nicole Hemmer at CNN
"Bill Maher has built a brand as a risk-taking contrarian," says Nicole Hemmer. Years ago, there "was a time when Maher could say something shocking. You wouldn’t know it from reading his new book." Despite the comedian's reputation, Maher's "worldview is built not on transgression — nothing here is likely to shock you — but rather a relentless nostalgia for the good old days, before Democrats went 'woke' and Republicans went coup-crazy."
'The end of polio is in sight. What have we learned?'
Richard Conniff at The New York Times
The potential eradication of polio will be a "result of what may seem like a counterintuitive strategy," says Richard Conniff. This is because the "medical tools needed to detect and contain any disease work best in the hands of the people most directly affected by it." If given these tools, developing nations can "apply the lessons learned in this fight against infectious diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, measles, typhoid fever and others yet unknown."
'Sam Alito's flag flew upside down. Are his ethics?'
Ruth Marcus at The Washington Post
The upside-down flag at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's house "shouldn't come as much of a surprise," says Ruth Marcus, because he "has been doing the moral equivalent for years — and at the office, which is way worse." Alito is the "Fox News-iest of justices, most likely to pick up on conservative media talking points and most predictably partisan." But the "recusal standard that applies to all federal judges ... hits home when it comes to Alito."
Why is Mexico City running out of water?
Today's Big Question Climate change and bad planning bring on 'Day Zero'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Macron tries to soothe New Caledonia uproar
Speed Read The French president promised to delay a voting reform that prompted deadly riots in the Pacific territory
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Today's political cartoons - May 24, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - Haley's shining endorsement, AI deepfakes, and more
By The Week US Published
Supreme Court lowers bar for racial gerrymanders
Speed Read The court rejected a claim that South Carolina's congressional map excluded Black voters
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
How foreign policy could decide the election
The Explainer Labour more trusted on defence and could work better with Trump but voters are angry over both parties' stance on Israel
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
Will the Biden-Trump debates matter?
Talking Points The campaigns agreed to Biden-Trump debates. The question is who, if anyone, they'll help.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
'Maybe these students are mirrors of America'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
Justice Alito's Jan. 6 flag problem grows
Speed Read The justice’s beach house displayed a flag popular with Capitol rioters, calling his impartiality into question
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
ICC warrant requests for Israeli and Hamas leaders: What happens now?
Today's Big Question How the International Criminal Court's push to arrest the men deemed responsible for the war in Gaza could play out
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'The U.S. has fallen into Iran's trap'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
Florida and other states move to block Chinese citizens from buying US homes
Under the Radar The block comes courtesy of a law that is currently being challenged in Florida's court system
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published