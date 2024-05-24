'Customers can have any car they want as long as it's electric'

'Ford's EV Stockholm syndrome'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Ford's "expensive bet on electric vehicles isn't paying off," says the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal. The company is working to comply with government EV mandates, and this means that Ford is "supporting the administration's regulation because it wants to socialize EV losses across the industry." The White House is "using subsidies and mandates to take companies captive to its climate agenda." Ford is the "latest business to come down with Stockholm syndrome, but it won’t be the last."

'The evolution of Bill Maher'

Nicole Hemmer at CNN

"Bill Maher has built a brand as a risk-taking contrarian," says Nicole Hemmer. Years ago, there "was a time when Maher could say something shocking. You wouldn’t know it from reading his new book." Despite the comedian's reputation, Maher's "worldview is built not on transgression — nothing here is likely to shock you — but rather a relentless nostalgia for the good old days, before Democrats went 'woke' and Republicans went coup-crazy."

'The end of polio is in sight. What have we learned?'

Richard Conniff at The New York Times

The potential eradication of polio will be a "result of what may seem like a counterintuitive strategy," says Richard Conniff. This is because the "medical tools needed to detect and contain any disease work best in the hands of the people most directly affected by it." If given these tools, developing nations can "apply the lessons learned in this fight against infectious diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, measles, typhoid fever and others yet unknown."

'Sam Alito's flag flew upside down. Are his ethics?'

Ruth Marcus at The Washington Post

The upside-down flag at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's house "shouldn't come as much of a surprise," says Ruth Marcus, because he "has been doing the moral equivalent for years — and at the office, which is way worse." Alito is the "Fox News-iest of justices, most likely to pick up on conservative media talking points and most predictably partisan." But the "recusal standard that applies to all federal judges ... hits home when it comes to Alito."

