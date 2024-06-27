The presidential debate is as much a trial of CNN as it is the candidates

Thursday night's spotlight may be on Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but the host network's reputation — and its future — are also on the line

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
When President Joe Biden and Donald Trump sit down in CNN's Atlanta studios on Thursday night, the eyes of an anxious and electorally fatigued nation will be on the two candidates as they dive in for the first of their two scheduled presidential debates. But while each man — to say nothing of the country as a whole — has an enormous personal and professional investment in how Thursday night's debate plays out, there will be another stakeholder in the room as well: CNN itself.

Faced with sliding ratings and relentless hostility from a right wing animated by Trump's regular claims of media bias, the once-dominant network is under tremendous pressure not only to deliver a worthwhile debate for viewers and voters, but to fortify its standing as a news enterprise altogether. Although Trump and Biden will be the center of attention all night, it's CNN, along with debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, which may need a flawless performance most of all. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

