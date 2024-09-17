Decolonizing conservatism
As they tear down the civic tradition, Tucker Carlson and his fans come for Churchill.
The horseshoe theory of politics is that if you go far enough left or right you wind up at almost the same place. If you're not sure of exactly what that means, you can look at the career of Tucker Carlson, who just did a highly hyped interview with Nazi apologist Darryl Cooper. You can familiarize yourself with Cooper's take on World War II — short version: All Hitler really wanted was peace with England — if you are so inclined.
But to me the interesting part is not Cooper's view of Hitler, but of Winston Churchill, whom he calls the "chief villain" of the war. Cooper is not the first amateur historian to be driven batty by Churchill. The British prime minister has long been the ultimate bête noire for the hard left. When academics talk about "decolonization," where they want to start, just like Cooper and Carlson, is almost always with taking Churchill down a peg.
Why the animus? Churchill, a complex man with his share of faults, represents the triumph of the Western tradition, which makes him a magnet for haters. We've heard the Cooper line before. It's just "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Western Civ has gotta go" with a coat of right-wing polish. The hard right watched enviously as the Left found a market for identity politics, and the conclusion of MAGA conservatives was that it looked like a good line of business.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Of course, building up the politics of grievance and identity means tearing down historical tradition. If that's the future of the conservative movement, it's dark indeed. People before Cooper have speculated about where history could have gone if the U.S. and U.K. had minded their own business and let Germany and Russia fight it out on the continent. One was an Englishman not much liked by either the Left or Right: George Orwell. He wrote a whole novel about that kind of alternate history, which also investigates just where you get to when the ends of the horseshoe meet. He called it 1984.
This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Mark Gimein is a managing editor at the print edition of The Week. His work on business and culture has appeared in Bloomberg, The New Yorker, The New York Times and other outlets. A Russian immigrant, and has lived in the United States since the age of five, and now lives in Brooklyn with his wife and son.
-
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
in depth When will it happen, and who will it be?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
6 timeless homes in the French Norman Style
A home in New York
By The Week Staff Published
-
NYC Mayor Adams' administration may be in big trouble
High-profile defections and ongoing federal scrutiny have called into question how — and even if — the mayor of New York City can continue to govern
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Sahra Wagenknecht: the left-wing populist who is Germany’s new kingmaker
In the Spotlight 'Glamorous and divisive enigma' has carved out a niche to be reckoned with by combining socialist policies with tough talk on immigration and Ukraine
By The Week UK Published
-
The Grenfell report: who was at fault?
The Explainer The inquiry into Britain's worst residential fire since the Blitz has taken seven years, and uncovered an extraordinary range of failings
By The Week UK Published
-
Can Germany's far-right win across the country?
Today's Big Question A startling AfD triumph in eastern Germany's regional elections lays bare the fragility of the country's mismatched coalition goverment
By The Week UK Published
-
Who will be the next Tory leader?
In Depth Race for the leadership will intensify this week as hopefuls face first vote
By The Week UK Last updated
-
Tommy Robinson: the voice of Britain's far-right
The Explainer The best-known figure on the UK’s extreme-right has been accused of playing a part in inciting the recent riots
By The Week UK Published
-
Thailand: heading for a 'political inferno'?
Talking Points Hopes of change fading as establishment moves to dismantle reformist Move Forward party
By The Week UK Published
-
Venezuela votes: 'the mother of all stolen elections'
Talking Points Nicolás Maduro has pulled off a breath-taking steal at the ballot box, but his power increasingly relies on foreign allies
By The Week UK Published
-
Taking away the car keys
Opinion Getting old demands acceptance of necessary losses
By William Falk Published