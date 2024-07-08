'Contests do not just feature disappointments. They reveal who is ready to rise to the moment.'
'Democrats need to hold a real contest'
Ezra Klein at The New York Times
The recent presidential debate "made it impossible for the Democratic Party to continue ignoring what voters already believed about Biden," says Ezra Klein. If President Joe Biden leaves the race, he can name Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, or the party can hold a "mini-primary," an idea suggested by Biden campaign co-chair Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). "If Democrats need to choose another candidate, they need to make the process as competitive and open as possible," says Klein. "Democrats tried to play it safe and failed. It is time to open themselves to risk."
'Conservative students tend to know both sides of the issues cold'
Lauren A. Wright at The Atlantic
While some "conservative culture warriors argue that education at highly selective colleges is worthless," conservative students also "face significant intellectual and social challenges in college," says Lauren A. Wright. "They hear alternative perspectives and hone their own arguments, anticipating opposition," whereas liberal students, more frequently "surrounded by like-minded peers and mentors," will "have less opportunity to grow in this way." Some conservatives even "see a direct connection between their experience defending their views on campus and their success after graduation."
'Foreign tourists have long been a thorn in the side of locals'
Adam Minter at Bloomberg
The two million fans who will travel to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic games are bad for the climate, says Adam Minter. "According to Olympic organizers, around a quarter of the carbon emissions associated with holding the world's biggest sporting event will be generated by spectator travel." The solution? "Keep it local. Limit most ticket sales to residents of the host city and surrounding areas, while providing some access to regional fans who travel most sustainably."
'Many people can't physically flee disasters'
L. Vance Taylor at CNN
"Individuals with disabilities must face and overcome unconscionable hurdles to have the same chance at safety and security following disasters as people without disabilities," says L. Vance Taylor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one out of every four Americans has a disability, but "as a nation, we haven't done a very good job of integrating access and functional needs into the way we plan, prepare, respond to and recover from disasters."
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
These are the Democrats calling for Biden to step aside
In The Spotlight As concerns over Joe Biden's age and mental acuity threaten his reelection campaign, a growing number of Democrats are publicly calling for a change in candidates — before it's too late
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Surprise win for left alliance in French election
Speed Read A loose alliance of left-wing parties is on course to become France's biggest parliamentary bloc
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Biden on campaign trail as Democratic concern grows
Speed Read Multiple members of his party have called for the president to step down
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
-
-
Showdown in New York: the most expensive primary in history
Talking Point Pro-Israel lobby poured funding into campaign against Jamaal Bowman, but don't count out his own contribution to his defeat
By The Week UK Published
-
Who could replace Biden as the Democratic nominee?
In the Spotlight Several governor's names have popped up
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'An Everlasting Gobstopper of offense'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What has Kamala Harris done as vice president?
In Depth It's not uncommon for the second-in-command to struggle to prove themselves in a role largely defined by behind-the-scenes work
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
A 'very good deal for cash-strapped families'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published