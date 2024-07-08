'Contests do not just feature disappointments. They reveal who is ready to rise to the moment.'

'Democrats need to hold a real contest'

Ezra Klein at The New York Times

The recent presidential debate "made it impossible for the Democratic Party to continue ignoring what voters already believed about Biden," says Ezra Klein. If President Joe Biden leaves the race, he can name Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, or the party can hold a "mini-primary," an idea suggested by Biden campaign co-chair Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). "If Democrats need to choose another candidate, they need to make the process as competitive and open as possible," says Klein. "Democrats tried to play it safe and failed. It is time to open themselves to risk."

'Conservative students tend to know both sides of the issues cold'

Lauren A. Wright at The Atlantic

While some "conservative culture warriors argue that education at highly selective colleges is worthless," conservative students also "face significant intellectual and social challenges in college," says Lauren A. Wright. "They hear alternative perspectives and hone their own arguments, anticipating opposition," whereas liberal students, more frequently "surrounded by like-minded peers and mentors," will "have less opportunity to grow in this way." Some conservatives even "see a direct connection between their experience defending their views on campus and their success after graduation."

'Foreign tourists have long been a thorn in the side of locals'

Adam Minter at Bloomberg

The two million fans who will travel to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic games are bad for the climate, says Adam Minter. "According to Olympic organizers, around a quarter of the carbon emissions associated with holding the world's biggest sporting event will be generated by spectator travel." The solution? "Keep it local. Limit most ticket sales to residents of the host city and surrounding areas, while providing some access to regional fans who travel most sustainably."

'Many people can't physically flee disasters'

L. Vance Taylor at CNN

"Individuals with disabilities must face and overcome unconscionable hurdles to have the same chance at safety and security following disasters as people without disabilities," says L. Vance Taylor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one out of every four Americans has a disability, but "as a nation, we haven't done a very good job of integrating access and functional needs into the way we plan, prepare, respond to and recover from disasters."

