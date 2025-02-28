DOGE cuts could mean a reduced US footprint in Antarctica

About 10% of the National Science Foundation has been laid off

A view of Palmer Station, a U.S. research base in Antarctica.
Palmer Station, one of three U.S. bases in Antarctica that are manned year-round
(Image credit: Wolfgang Kaehler / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is taking aim at wide swaths of the federal government, which could mean cuts to research and U.S. expeditions in Antarctica. With programs' funding continually being slashed, scientists worry this could lead to a geopolitical struggle at the South Pole — and bring vital Antarctic research to a halt.

Most notable are cuts to the National Science Foundation (NSF), which coordinates the majority of American scientific research in Antarctica, overseeing the Office of Polar Programs and the United States Antarctic Program. But the future of these programs could be in jeopardy with continued NSF cuts.

