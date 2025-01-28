World's largest iceberg is on a collision path with remote islands

Penguins and seals may be at risk

A23a iceberg in ocean
The A23a iceberg is moving toward South Georgia Island
(Image credit: UK MOD Crown Copyright via Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Megaberg A23a might be on the verge of running into South Georgia and surrounding islands in the South Atlantic. The result could spell trouble for wildlife on those islands, and A23a's movement is a sign of more similar occurrences as climate change worsens.

The iceberg cometh

