Amy Gleason: the low-profile Trump insider officially heading DOGE

While Elon Musk continues slashing government services as Trump's 'efficiency' pitbull, the White House insists a little-known MAGA functionary is the one officially running DOGE

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/02/19: Federal workers and protestors speak out against U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, who is leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and their push to gut federal services and impose mass layoffs. Protests have spread in cities across the nation against the Trump administration&#039;s freezing of federal funds, mass layoffs, and a disregard of union contracts.
How did a relatively unknown Trumpworld associate end up in the eye of Elon Musk's cost-cutting storm?
(Image credit: Photo by Michael Nigro / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Mystery solved... sort of. After weeks of intense speculation and contradictory chaos across the federal government, the White House this week revealed who sits atop the convoluted cost-cutting entity DOGE, even as both Elon Musk and President Donald Trump continue to operate as if Musk is the ultimate authority for the amorphous group. While that may be the case in practice, the administration's revelation this week that Amy Gleason, a little known Trump associate, is DOGE's "acting administrator" has only served to heighten speculation as to how DOGE functions.

Gleason, who was reportedly unaware that the White House was planning to make her identity public, has a long history of working with Trump and his associates, but has maintained a low profile throughout her time in the president's orbit. So who is Gleason, and why has she been placed in the eye of this Musk-fueled storm?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸