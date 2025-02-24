Musk's email to all federal workers prompts blowback

Elon Musk ordered workers to summarize their accomplishments for the past week or be forced to resign

Elon Musk at CPAC
The episode set in motion a 'power struggle between Musk' and Trump appointees
(Image credit: Valerie Plesch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Workers across the federal government received emails Saturday afternoon instructing them to reply with approximately "5 bullets of what you accomplished last week" by the end of Monday. Earlier Saturday, Elon Musk said on X that "failure to respond" to the upcoming email would be "taken as a resignation."

