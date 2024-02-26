Trump wins South Carolina, Haley loses big donor

Former President Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley 60% to 40% in Saturday's South Carolina Republican primary

Nikki Haley
Americans for Prosperity Action — the political organization financed by Charles Koch — said it will stop supporting Haley's campaign financially
What happened?

Who said what?

Haley "continues to have our strong endorsement," AFP chief executive Emily Seidel said. But "we don't believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory." Obviously "40% is not 50%," but "40% is not some tiny group," Haley said Saturday night. "Huge numbers" of GOP primary voters "are saying they want an alternative." "I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now," Trump said in his victory speech.

The commentary

Losing AFP is a blow. While Haley's campaign is now "more a protest against Trump than a viable bid for the nomination," there is "nothing wrong with that," Jim Geraghty said at The Washington Post. "There's no downside for Haley" to keep warning Republicans she's the far safer bet.

What next?

Michigan holds its primary election on Tuesday. Haley has pledged to stay in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5.

