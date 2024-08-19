'Year-round school is also good for kids'

'Of course schools are day care'

Jerusalem Demsas at The Atlantic

The "end of summer marks the beginning of freedom," because "school isn't just about educating kids; it's about watching them," says Jerusalem Demsas. Parents "know the dread of scrambling for sitters or rearranging their own schedule when school is unexpectedly out of session." The "problem isn't merely what school closures have done to kids; it's also what they've done to parents." Extending school "would be helpful to mothers and to the broader community."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'We need smart laws, not fewer laws'

Jefferson Adams at Newsweek

While "deregulation is often touted as a catalyst for economic growth, the consequences of reducing the number of laws can be catastrophic, as seen in numerous recent disasters," says Jefferson Adams. Although the "rhetoric of deregulation is politically expedient, the realities of its consequences are far more complex and often detrimental to public safety and welfare." The "importance of laws in safeguarding health and welfare has been evident for years," as "disasters often prompt calls for stronger laws."

Read more

'Dear DNC — where are the Latinos?'

Sabrina Vourvoulias at The Philadelphia Inquirer

The "hope for at least four Latino headliners at the DNC this year — which would be the most modest sign of incremental growth since the party's last quadrennial gathering — may be a bridge too far," says Sabrina Vourvoulias. Latinos "are 19% of the U.S. population," but "what was once considered a slam-dunk for Democratic Party gain, has become far less certain as the 21st century wears on." The "invisibilizing of Latino Democrats certainly doesn't help."

Read more

'Mexico flirts with dictatorship'

Mary Anastasia O'Grady at The Wall Street Journal

Mexicans who "want to live in a pluralistic and free republic are on edge about September," says Mary Anastasia O'Grady. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador "plans to pass a set of radical constitutional amendments" before leaving office. If "he succeeds, Mexico will return to a one-party state," and "things could get a whole lot uglier considering the power of Mexican cartels." A "nation that relies on greater integration with the global economy will go backward."

Read more