Elon Musk departs Trump administration

What happened

Elon Musk said Wednesday night that his time as a "special government employee" in the Trump administration had come "to an end." His exit, confirmed by the White House, followed a federal judge's ruling on Tuesday that 14 states could pursue their claim that Musk's appointment and his DOGE operation's data grabs were illegal. A group of Tesla shareholders also wrote to the company's board Wednesday demanding his "full-time attention on Tesla" or replacement as CEO.

Who said what

Musk had recently "pivoted to damage control," seeking to "claw back the credibility he torched during his toxic tenure in Washington," Axios said. But "that won't be easy: SpaceX and Tesla both saw their brand reputations crater over the past year."

Musk "struggled" in Washington and "accomplished far less than he hoped," The Associated Press said. He "dramatically reduced his target for cutting spending — from $2 trillion to $1 trillion to $150 billion" — and federal spending actually increased. The "cuts he wanted to enact were far more difficult than he expected and his lack of interest in learning more about the bureaucracy he considered toxic impeded his efforts," The New York Times said, citing people familiar with his efforts.

What next?

Musk said on social media that despite his departure, the "DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government." Some of his "most prominent deputies appear to be ensconced in their new government roles," the Times said. But it's "unclear how much power the group will maintain without its famous leader," USA Today said.