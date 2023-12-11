'Farage in the jungle is like putting Marmite in a trifle'

Why Nigel Farage failed on 'I’m a Celebrity…'

Gareth Roberts in The Spectator



"I'm a Celebrity" is intended to be a "bubble of fun that takes place as far away as it is possible to get", says Gareth Roberts in The Spectator, so Nigel Farage was "never" going to win the jungle crown. The presence of a politician on the show is an "intrusion" comparable to "putting Marmite in a trifle". And as for winning over "doubters"? Farage was "affable, certainly, but also rather dull".

Is Britain Ready to Be Honest About Its Decline?

Matthew Brooker in Bloomberg



To reverse its "relative economic decline", Britain must tackle both "golden thinking" and "inertia", argues Matthew Brooker in Bloomberg. The UK "isn't going to reinvent itself as a manufacturing powerhouse", nor was Brexit a "golden pathway to the promised land of Global Britain". And soaring use of food banks and "15 years of zero wage growth should have been enough of a hint already that something might need to change". But "is Britain ready for the conversation?"

Royal Mail is putting the Grinch to shame

Iain Dale in The Telegraph



The "unreliable" and "too expensive" Royal Mail has "transformed itself into the Christmas Grinch", writes Iain Dale for The Telegraph. The postal service is "seeking to penalise festive cheer" by slapping a "peak surcharge" on mail sent over the Christmas period, which will only "discourage more letter sending". With its reputation "shot to pieces", Royal Mail is "losing friends fast", but "it really needn't be this way".

Don't dodge Wham! this Christmas … just lean in

Sathnam Sanghera in The Times



"Last Christmas" by Wham! is the "perfect festive tune", says Sathnam Sanghera in The Times. So he "cannot condone" the "increasingly popular" annual social media game #Whamageddon, in which players compete to "go as long as possible through the festive period without hearing the song". No cover version has "got close" to the "perfection" of George Michael's vocal performance. The then 21-year-old also wrote, produced and played every instrument on the track, and that he died on Christmas Day 2016 "gives it added poignancy".

