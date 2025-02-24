Trump's 'radical' plans for the FBI come into focus

By placing far-right podcaster Dan Bongino in the agency's #2 spot, the president has made clear what he wants from the nation's premier law enforcement organization

Calling it "great news for law enforcement and American justice," President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Dan Bongino, the far-right podcaster and staunch MAGA stalwart, will join his administration as the deputy director of the FBI. Like newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel, Bongino has never been a member of the federal organization he is now expected to lead.

Nevertheless, in a Truth Social post announcing Bongino's new role, Trump insisted that "fairness, justice, law and order will be brought back to America, and quickly" under this new FBI team. By naming Bongino as FBI deputy director, Trump is making clear his vision for the storied institution. As that vision comes into focus, critics worry this new iteration of the FBI will be predicated on public fealty to Trump rather than adherence to the principles of federal law enforcement.

