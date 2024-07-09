It 'might sound too good to be true'
'Feeling stressed? Try forest bathing.'
Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post
The "idea that being in nature can be therapeutic is not new, but it was only in the last two decades that researchers began documenting the health benefits of forest immersion," says Leana S. Wen. The "potential preventive effects of forest bathing are convincing enough that people should give it a try," and it is also "spreading the message that human well-being is inextricably tied to the well-being of the natural environment around us."
'Keir Starmer should rethink Britain's China policy'
James Crabtree at Foreign Policy
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer should have a "more balanced and coherent China strategy to replace the muddle that has marked London's approach to Beijing over recent years," says James Crabtree. Starmer can "now put diplomatic ties on a more regular footing," but "these opportunities to talk to China will be useful only if Britain can first figure out the contours of a more sensible strategy." But "relations with China are likely to remain inherently unstable."
'Biden? Harris? I don't care. Stopping Trump and Project 2025 is all that matters.'
Rex Huppke at USA Today
Most "details about Donald Trump have largely been cast aside since Biden got on a presidential debate stage," says Rex Huppke. But "I pray the rest of us won't be so easily distracted," because Project 2025 is a "governing blueprint designed by a collection of former Trump administration officials who seem to have looked at Adolf Hitler's path to power in 1930s Germany and thought, 'Yeah, there are some pretty good ideas here.'"
'New Yorkers shouldn't pay to be the world's sanctuary'
Robert Holden at the New York Post
New York City's neighborhoods are "being overwhelmed by the unchecked influx of migrants" living in shelters that "add nothing to our communities and, in many cases, only bring crime," says Robert Holden. The city is "slated to spend a staggering $12 billion over several fiscal years on this mess. This is unsustainable and unfair." It is "time for the voters to wake up and elect leaders who have their best interests at heart."
J.D. Vance's journey from Trump critic to VP shortlist
In the spotlight The Ohio senator may be an option for a running mate, but he hasn't always thought so highly of Trump
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
Why are facial recognition technology rules changing in Detroit?
Today's Big Question A wrongful arrest leads to a big settlement
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Biden saw neurologist during physicals
Speed Read Following his bad debate performance, many are asking questions about the president's brain
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Who will be Keir Starmer's allies on the world stage?
Today's Big Question Prime minister heads to Washington to begin building new international relationships
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
'Contests do not just feature disappointments. They reveal who is ready to rise to the moment.'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
These are the Democrats calling for Biden to step aside
In The Spotlight As concerns over Joe Biden's age and mental acuity threaten his reelection campaign, a growing number of Democrats are publicly calling for a change in candidates — before it's too late
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
How conservative is Labour?
Today's big question Keir Starmer's party triumphed in the general election despite prioritising 'wealth creation and growth, not redistribution'
By Abby Wilson Published
Showdown in New York: the most expensive primary in history
Talking Point Pro-Israel lobby poured funding into campaign against Jamaal Bowman, but don't count out his own contribution to his defeat
By The Week UK Published
Who could replace Biden as the Democratic nominee?
In the Spotlight Several governor's names have popped up
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'An Everlasting Gobstopper of offense'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
How is Labour going to change the UK?
Today's Big Question Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be expected to make an immediate impact as his party takes power
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published