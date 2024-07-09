It 'might sound too good to be true'

'Feeling stressed? Try forest bathing.'

Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post

The "idea that being in nature can be therapeutic is not new, but it was only in the last two decades that researchers began documenting the health benefits of forest immersion," says Leana S. Wen. The "potential preventive effects of forest bathing are convincing enough that people should give it a try," and it is also "spreading the message that human well-being is inextricably tied to the well-being of the natural environment around us."

'Keir Starmer should rethink Britain's China policy'

James Crabtree at Foreign Policy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer should have a "more balanced and coherent China strategy to replace the muddle that has marked London's approach to Beijing over recent years," says James Crabtree. Starmer can "now put diplomatic ties on a more regular footing," but "these opportunities to talk to China will be useful only if Britain can first figure out the contours of a more sensible strategy." But "relations with China are likely to remain inherently unstable."

'Biden? Harris? I don't care. Stopping Trump and Project 2025 is all that matters.'

Rex Huppke at USA Today

Most "details about Donald Trump have largely been cast aside since Biden got on a presidential debate stage," says Rex Huppke. But "I pray the rest of us won't be so easily distracted," because Project 2025 is a "governing blueprint designed by a collection of former Trump administration officials who seem to have looked at Adolf Hitler's path to power in 1930s Germany and thought, 'Yeah, there are some pretty good ideas here.'"

'New Yorkers shouldn't pay to be the world's sanctuary'

Robert Holden at the New York Post

New York City's neighborhoods are "being overwhelmed by the unchecked influx of migrants" living in shelters that "add nothing to our communities and, in many cases, only bring crime," says Robert Holden. The city is "slated to spend a staggering $12 billion over several fiscal years on this mess. This is unsustainable and unfair." It is "time for the voters to wake up and elect leaders who have their best interests at heart."

