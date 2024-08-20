George Santos pleads guilty to federal crimes
The former Republican congressman from New York blames ambition for leading him astray
What happened
Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) pleaded guilty to federal counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft tied to the grift and serial mendacity during his 2022 congressional campaign. The GOP-led House expelled him in December, after just 11 months in office.
Who said what
When Santos flipped New York's 3rd Congressional District, helping Republicans win control of the House, the "young, Latino and gay" candidate "was heralded as a new kind of Republican," The New York Times said. But his "seemingly endless series of falsehoods" started coming to light even before he took office, and his career quickly unraveled.
Santos "finally, under oath, told the truth," said New York U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. "And that truth is he is a criminal" who lied, stole and "conned people." Santos apologized to his former constituents and told reporters outside the Long Island federal courthouse that he had "allowed ambition to cloud my judgment," leading him to "make decisions that were unethical and — guilty."
What next?
Santos, 36, is free on bond until his Feb. 7 sentencing. The charges carry a minimum sentence of two years, but he is "likely to spend at least six years in prison and owes more than $570,000 in restitution," The Associated Press said.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
