George Santos pleads guilty to federal crimes

The former Republican congressman from New York blames ambition for leading him astray

Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty
Santos is "likely to spend at least six years in prison and owes more than $570,000 in restitution"
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) pleaded guilty to federal counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft tied to the grift and serial mendacity during his 2022 congressional campaign. The GOP-led House expelled him in December, after just 11 months in office.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read George Santos Congress Republicans
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸