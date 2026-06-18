Georgia Republicans drop 2028 redistricting push

The decision marked a major setback for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R)

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Protesters in Georgia oppose Republican redistricting session
Protesters in Georgia oppose Republican redistricting session
(Image credit: Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

Republican lawmakers in Georgia on Wednesday rejected Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) push to redraw the state’s political maps to erase one or two Democratic congressional districts before the 2028 elections. Kemp had called the special legislative session expressly so Georgia would join other Southern states in breaking up majority-Black districts after the Supreme Court gutted the last main pillar of the Voting Rights Act.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  