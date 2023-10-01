Government shutdown avoided as Congress passes temporary funding bill

The bill will fund the government through Nov. 17

A view of the U.S. Capitol building
Congress has been able to fund the government — at least for the next 45 days
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans
By Justin Klawans
published

The U.S. Senate voted 88-9 on Saturday to pass a temporary bill to fund the government, avoiding a federal shutdown for the next 45 days. The bill's passage came hours prior to the midnight deadline that would've cut off funding for federal agencies across the country.

The bill was introduced by the U.S. House of Representatives earlier in the day, and passed with bipartisan support in the lower chamber with a 335-91 vote. The bill will now head to President Biden to be signed into law. 

The bill keeps the federal government funded through Nov. 17, and includes additional natural disaster funds for various states, including wildfire-ravaged Hawaii. A notable omission is the absence of additional funding for border security and Ukraine. The latter had previously been a key point of contention between Democrats and Republicans. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

The funding of the government marks the end of a contentious period in Congress, particularly in the House, where in-fighting amongst Republican factions had largely brought negotiations to a standstill. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had attempted to pass a last-minute stopgap bill to appease the most conservative members of the House GOP, notably the far-right House Freedom Caucus. However, the far-right bloc of the House voted against the bill on Friday, and it appeared that a shutdown was inevitable.

However, Congress surprised the nation Saturday morning with news that the House had passed a funding bill. This appeared to stem mostly from a push by McCarthy, as the speaker "suddenly abandoned demands for steep spending cuts from his right flank and instead relied on Democrats to pass the bill," The Associated Press reported. This could put him at risk of facing a removal vote helmed by his Freedom Caucus opponents.  

Congress now has until mid-November to reach a more permanent funding deal, although NBC News noted that this will still be "a towering challenge."

Explore More
Government Shutdown Congress United States

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

Justin Klawans
Justin Klawans

Justin Klawans is a staff writer at The Week. Based in Chicago, he was previously a breaking news reporter for Newsweek, writing breaking news and features for verticals including politics, U.S. and global affairs, business, crime, sports, and more. His reporting has been cited on many online platforms, in addition to CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He is also passionate about entertainment and sports news, and has covered film, television, and casting news as a freelancer for outlets like Collider and United Press International, as well as Chicago sports news for Fansided.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸