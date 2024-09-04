Will Grenfell Inquiry report provide justice?
Final report blames central and local government for 'decades of failure' as well as 'dishonest' manufacturers for the spread of the combustible cladding
More than seven years after one of Britain's most catastrophic fires killed 72 people in the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, the final report of a long-running inquiry has outlined the causes of the fire and the severe failings that led to it.
It pointed to central and local government for "decades of failure" and to "dishonest" manufacturers for the spread of the combustible cladding that lined the high-rise building. It said they created a "path to disaster" which, combined with the "shortcomings" of the fire brigade, led to the tragedy.
Despite the criticisms, there are concerns that the report will do little to bring justice for those who died in the fire. The government is not legally required to follow the recommendations set out by the inquiry and any police prosecutions are unlikely to emerge for two to three years.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
A "web of blame" has emerged from the report with findings of "incompetence, dishonesty, malpractice and indifference", said Robert Booth in The Guardian, but there is "no Poirot moment" where a "single guilty party is exposed".
Instead, it "found fault with virtually everyone involved" in Grenfell's refurbishment in 2015 for turning the building into what the report labelled a "death trap", said Mark Landler in The New York Times.
The tragedy has "haunted Britain" ever since, added Landler, and it has become a "politically charged symbol of the costs of deregulation and of the persistent social inequality in Britain’s capital".
Yet there is unlikely to be a swift and simple road to justice. The victims' relatives "expressed satisfaction" that a "chain of culpability" had been established by the report, but remained "frustrated" that "people had not yet been brought to justice".
Despite the inquiry's findings, nothing has been "concluded in a real way", Yvette Williams from campaign group Justice4Grenfell said in The Mirror. Although recommendations have been made, for the families of victims and those who lost their homes it is "just another step" and "not a day of justice” until "real" punishment is dispensed.
Many of those affected had "lost faith in the process" before the delayed report was even published given the "agonising", said Ayshea Buksh at the BBC, and remain "sceptical" that it will serve any justice. They wanted "a police inquiry first before this enormous and expensive public inquiry", but will now face a further wait for any police action.
What next?
"Attention will next turn to Scotland Yard", wrote Booth in The Guardian, which said it would investigate "58 individuals and 19 organisations for possible crimes" including corporate and individual manslaughter.
The police said that it was necessary to wait for the conclusion of the inquiry before launching its criminal investigation and, given the complexity of the case, any charges are "unlikely to come before late 2026", said The Independent.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government would "carefully consider the report and its recommendations" to ensure a similar disaster "cannot occur again". However, he said a "further and more in-depth debate" on the findings would be "held at a later date".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
Colin from Accounts, season two: an 'absolute joy to watch'
The Week Recommends The second series of Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall's hit TV comedy is 'every bit as good as the first'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
South Korea's deepfake porn crisis
The Explainer President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a crackdown but is a wider issue being ignored?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'This one's a sizzler'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
Today's Big Question As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suing the Georgia election board?
Today's Big Question Worries about 'chaos on Election Day'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?
Today's Big Question Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What does the post-DNC future look like for the Uncommitted movement?
Today's Big Question After unsuccessfully lobbying to place a representative on the Democratic National Convention stage, where does the staunchly anti-Gaza war group go from here?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What did the Democratic National Convention signal about the future of the party?
Today's Big Question The three-day assembly was more than just a coronation for presidential nominee Kamala Harris — it was a statement about the where the Democratic party sees itself going next
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What would Kamala Harris do as president?
Today's Big Question She's been slow to release concrete policy platforms, but there are plenty of hints as to what a potential Harris administration would look like
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Is China winning the Global South?
Today's Big Question US leaders say America needs to step up
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What can we expect from Biden's lame-duck denouement?
Today's Big Question Free from the constraints of a contentious reelection campaign, how will President Biden spend his final five months in office?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published