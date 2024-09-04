Will Grenfell Inquiry report provide justice?

Final report blames central and local government for 'decades of failure' as well as 'dishonest' manufacturers for the spread of the combustible cladding

A 'web of blame' has emerged from the report with it 'finding fault with virtually everyone involved'
More than seven years after one of Britain's most catastrophic fires killed 72 people in the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, the final report of a long-running inquiry has outlined the causes of the fire and the severe failings that led to it.

It pointed to central and local government for "decades of failure" and to "dishonest" manufacturers for the spread of the combustible cladding that lined the high-rise building. It said they created a "path to disaster" which, combined with the "shortcomings" of the fire brigade, led to the tragedy.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

