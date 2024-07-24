'Democrats now have a chance to present a vigorous, compelling case'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The Democrats' crisis isn't over'
Michael Kazin at Politico
Democrats shouldn't "believe that simply replacing the old white guy with a younger woman of color will magically carry them to victory," says Michael Kazin. Kamala Harris "can be a dynamic speaker, but many Americans perceive her as a liberal from San Francisco," and she has not "shown an ability to reach out with the same passion to working-class voters." If this doesn't change, Harris will "probably let Trump move into the White House once again."
'Benjamin Netanyahu does not deserve to set foot in the US Capitol'
Mustafa Barghouti at The Hill
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress will be a "shameful reminder of how the United States government has betrayed its own stated values and commitment to human rights for all people," says Mustafa Barghouti. The U.S. is "not a spectator in all this destruction, but in fact its main enabler." Netanyahu "has worked to undermine U.S. policy in the region by destroying the possibility of a Palestinian state being created."
'Want good value on a home? Check out San Francisco'
Conor Sen at Bloomberg
San Francisco has been the "subject of a lot of negative press," says Conor Sen. But at a "time when housing is expensive almost everywhere and people are looking for good value, San Francisco presents one of the best buys out there on a relative basis — at least compared with its historically high costs." San Francisco's "real estate will never be cheap," but it "may never again be cheaper than it is today."
'"Twisters" pluralizes Hollywood's DIE and ESG storms'
Armond White at National Review
"Twisters" is "not a reboot but a pluralized update made in the millennial spirit of a desperate, thoughtless hard sell," says Armond White. A "multiplied diversity-inclusion-equity (DIE) cast" creates a "competitive careerist rom-com triangle in the midst of challenging untamed nature." The film "spoils the dumb fun because Hollywood is caught up in a mania for equity and environmental, social, governance (ESG) ratings," and "Hollywood's political crisis matches its artistic crisis."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
What has Kamala Harris done as vice president?
In Depth It's not uncommon for the second-in-command to struggle to prove themselves in a role largely defined by behind-the-scenes work
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
How Black organizations quickly pivoted and mobilized for Kamala Harris
In the spotlight Harris has a shot at being the first Black woman to lead the Democratic ticket
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
Hamas and Fatah sign unity agreement in Beijing
Speed Read China brokered a reconciliation deal between the rival Palestinian factions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
