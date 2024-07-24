'Democrats now have a chance to present a vigorous, compelling case'

'The Democrats' crisis isn't over'

Michael Kazin at Politico

Democrats shouldn't "believe that simply replacing the old white guy with a younger woman of color will magically carry them to victory," says Michael Kazin. Kamala Harris "can be a dynamic speaker, but many Americans perceive her as a liberal from San Francisco," and she has not "shown an ability to reach out with the same passion to working-class voters." If this doesn't change, Harris will "probably let Trump move into the White House once again."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Mustafa Barghouti at The Hill

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress will be a "shameful reminder of how the United States government has betrayed its own stated values and commitment to human rights for all people," says Mustafa Barghouti. The U.S. is "not a spectator in all this destruction, but in fact its main enabler." Netanyahu "has worked to undermine U.S. policy in the region by destroying the possibility of a Palestinian state being created."

Read more

'Want good value on a home? Check out San Francisco'

Conor Sen at Bloomberg

San Francisco has been the "subject of a lot of negative press," says Conor Sen. But at a "time when housing is expensive almost everywhere and people are looking for good value, San Francisco presents one of the best buys out there on a relative basis — at least compared with its historically high costs." San Francisco's "real estate will never be cheap," but it "may never again be cheaper than it is today."

Read more

'"Twisters" pluralizes Hollywood's DIE and ESG storms'

Armond White at National Review

"Twisters" is "not a reboot but a pluralized update made in the millennial spirit of a desperate, thoughtless hard sell," says Armond White. A "multiplied diversity-inclusion-equity (DIE) cast" creates a "competitive careerist rom-com triangle in the midst of challenging untamed nature." The film "spoils the dumb fun because Hollywood is caught up in a mania for equity and environmental, social, governance (ESG) ratings," and "Hollywood's political crisis matches its artistic crisis."

Read more