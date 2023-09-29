Higher taxes ‘may be permanent’
UK households facing £3,500-a-year tax hike, says think tank
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Conservatives have overseen the largest tax rises since the Second World War, a new analysis has found.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) forecasts that, by the next general election, taxes will amount to around 37% of the national income: the highest level since records began in 1948. The hike puts Rishi Sunak's government on track to raise £100bn more annually by 2024 than if taxes, as a share of national income, had remained at the 2019 level of 33%, according to the think tank.
That equates to an average of around £3,500 more per household.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Successive Conservative governments have "announced a series of tax-raising measures" in recent years, said the BBC, including an increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%, a levy on profits made by energy companies, and freezes to some income tax and National Insurance thresholds.
And going into the next election, that burden is likely to increase, IFS director Paul Johnson told Radio 4's "Today" programme. Spending on pensions and health and an ageing demographic meant the country was facing "almost certainly a permanent increase in taxes", he said.
Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith refused to commit to reducing the tax burden or tax cuts before the next general election, telling Sky News that the government's priority was "bringing down inflation".
The IFS analysis was published on the eve of the Conservative Party Conference, which begins on Sunday in Manchester, and is likely to stoke "fresh infighting" among Tory MPs, said The Guardian.
Former prime minister Liz Truss told The Telegraph that the "unprecedentedly high tax burden" was a key reason why Britain's economy is "stagnating". Labour also seized on rising tax levels as evidence of the Tories’ failure to grow the economy, arguing that sluggish economic growth has left the government with less money to spend on funding public services.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
Quiz of The Week: 23 - 29 September
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The Week contest: Flamingo welcome
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - October 6, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 6, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rishi Sunak's tree code: what is the PM's election strategy?
Today's Big Question Conservative leader lining up major policy announcements in bid to rebrand as 'change' candidate
By Elliott Goat Published
-
What's the point of party conferences?
Talking Point The annual gatherings have quirky rituals and eccentric attendees but also act as 'important way-markers for our politics'
By Sorcha Bradley Published
-
October by-elections: what's at stake for Labour, Lib Dems and Tories
Parties will contest two former safe Tory seats on 19 October, putting pressure on Rishi Sunak
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
'If Starmer seeks advice from Macron then God help Britain'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By The Week Staff Published
-
Liz Truss and the battle for the Tory grassroots
Talking Point Former PM's speech stirs talk of a comeback but prompts 'furious response from some colleagues'
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
'The Tories are getting working-class conservatives wrong'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rishi Sunak: will culture war win election?
Talking Point By fighting dirty, the Conservatives may succeed merely in driving a wedge between themselves and the electorate
By The Week Staff Published
-
Nadine Dorries and four of the other weirdest Westminster exits
Under the Radar A look at some of the stranger happenings that have led to the end of political careers
By Richard Windsor Published