House passes framework for big tax and spending cuts

What happened

The House Tuesday night passed a budget framework designed to cut $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion in spending and allow up to $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over the next 10 years, plus raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion. One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.), joined all Democrats in opposing the bill, which passed 217-215.

Who said what

The narrow approval of the budget blueprint, after a "night of drama and arm-twisting" by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and President Donald Trump, was a "sign that the Republican-controlled Congress might be able to deliver major legislation despite slim majorities in the House and Senate," The Wall Street Journal said. But it "teed up a bitter fight within the GOP over which federal programs to slash to partially finance a huge tax cut that would provide its biggest benefits to rich Americans," The New York Times said.

More moderate House Republicans fretted that the parameters of the bill "will force the GOP to slash Medicaid benefits, a political third rail in toss-up districts," while fiscal "hard-liners say budget cuts don't go far enough," The Washington Post said. "It's insane," Massie said. "We’re going to increase the deficit with this. Why would I vote for that?"

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

"Even as they press ahead, Republicans are running into a familiar problem: Slashing federal spending" on things like health care, food stamps and student loans is broadly unpopular and would be "harmful to their constituents back home," The Associated Press said. The budget fight was also "unfolding amid emerging backlash" to Elon Musk's DOGE Service "tearing through federal agencies" and firing thousands of workers, prompting "angry voters" to "confront lawmakers at town hall meetings."

What next?

Republicans still face a "long and cumbersome" process before they can cut taxes and spending, the AP said. Senate Republicans plan to enact Trump's agenda in two filibuster-proof bills, "under the assumption that House Republicans would falter," the Post said. Johnson views the Senate's "two-step approach" as a "backup plan."