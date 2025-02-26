House passes framework for big tax and spending cuts

Democrats opposed the GOP's plan for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in spending cuts, citing the impacts it will have on social programs

House Speaker Mike Johnson after budget vote
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The House Tuesday night passed a budget framework designed to cut $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion in spending and allow up to $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over the next 10 years, plus raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion. One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.), joined all Democrats in opposing the bill, which passed 217-215.

