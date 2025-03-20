The history of Guantanamo Bay detention camp

Trump wants to use the Cuban outpost as a deportation way station

profile shot of detainees at Guantanamo Bay through a chainlink fence. They are dressed in white linen pants and sandals and white lined shirts.
The base has been used as a 'holding camp' for both refugees and terror suspects
(Image credit: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The Trump administration's mass deportation efforts have run into a hitch. The president's plans involved housing thousands of migrants at Guantanamo Bay. But "logistical and legal" challenges have gotten in the way.

The American naval base in Cuba "has gone largely empty" since the administration announced plans to use it as a deportation way station, said The Washington Examiner. Guantanamo — commonly called "Gitmo" — was intended as a holding location for deported migrants "from countries that will not accept their citizens from the U.S." The administration "racked up significant costs" flying prisoners to the site, and groups like the ACLU filed lawsuits challenging the detention of migrants there. How did Gitmo end up at the center of America's immigration debate?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸