Hunter Biden threatens legal action against Fox News
Fox News is perpetrating a 'conspiracy' to 'defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light,' Biden's lawyers wrote
What happened
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, warned Fox News that he plans to take legal action "imminently" against the network for its coverage of him, according to an April 23 letter made public Monday.
Who said what
Fox News is perpetrating a "conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light," Biden's lawyers wrote. And "while routinely defaming and disparaging" him, Fox violated multiple "revenge porn" laws and "sought to profit by the unlawful exploitation" of Biden's "image, name and likeness for commercial purposes and reprehensible dissemination of salacious photographs."
The commentary
The letter is the "latest salvo in the president's son's more aggressive legal and press strategy over the past year," Axios said. That stance has "at times created friction" with the White House. Hunter Biden's legal plans were inspired in part by voting machine company Dominion's successful suit against Fox, NBC News said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Hunter Biden is scheduled to stand trial on gun charges in Delaware on June 3.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Columbia begins suspending Gaza war protesters
Speed Read The students are potentially barred from campus buildings and finals and ineligible to graduate in May
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 30, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - keep on truckin', bumper stickers, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Premier League's spending cap: levelling the playing field?
Talking Point Top clubs oppose plans to link spending to income of lowest-earning club, but rule could prevent success gap from widening
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why Trump cannot raise bond to avert asset seizure
speed read If the former president does not post the $454M bond in his civil fraud case by Monday, his assets can be seized
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
South Dakota governor sued over Texas dentist promo
speed read Gov. Kristi Noem posted a video testimonial that may have been an "undisclosed advertisement"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
FBI informant charged with fabricating Biden bribes
Speed Read Alexander Smirnov falsely reported Joe and Hunter Biden’s ties to Ukrainian energy company Burisma
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Fox News is firmly in GOP primary candidates' crosshairs
Talking Point Conservative candidates keep attacking the conservative network to burnish their conservative bona fides
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Will Trump's cash flow dry up after his legal verdicts?
Today's Big Question The former president could end up considering bankruptcy like Rudy Giuliani
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
House GOP approves Biden impeachment inquiry to seek evidence of wrongdoing
Speed Read Democrats denounced the vote as a barren political stunt to mollify Trump's calls for retribution
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'What's really needed is a cease-fire in Ukraine'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'A deck stacked heavily on the side of polluters'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published