Precedent-setting lawsuit against Glock seeks gun industry accountability

New Jersey and Minnesota are suing the gun company, and 16 states in total are joining forces to counter firearms

A Glock switch 'can be purchased for under $20' and turns handguns into automatic weapons
Justin Klawans, The Week US
A pair of states are hoping to send a message to gun manufacturer Glock with a lawsuit filed Dec. 12. The case, brought by the attorneys general of Minnesota and New Jersey, alleges that the Austrian firearms maker knowingly sells a popular handgun that can easily be converted into a machine gun.

This is hardly the first case against a major gun manufacturer; Mexico is currently suing American gunmakers in a bid to stop the alleged trafficking of weapons contributing to cartel violence, a case that is set to be heard by the Supreme Court. But this marks one of the most high-profile cases yet by American states against a prominent gunmaker. New Jersey and Minnesota have a large consortium of other states behind them, which could set a precedent for future legal proceedings.

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

