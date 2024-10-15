India and Canada expel diplomats amid murder row

New Delhi denies allegations linking Indian intelligence services to assassination of Sikh separatist last year

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stands in front of Canadian flag, frowning
Justin Trudeau described the allegations linking the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar to India as "credible"
(Image credit: David Kawai / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

Canada and India have expelled each other's top ambassadors as a row over last year's assassination of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil intensified.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were "credible allegations" linking Indian diplomats and intelligence services to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar – an activist who advocated for a separate Sikh state to be carved out of India. New Delhi rejected the accusation as "preposterous". Both countries have expelled six of the other's diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

