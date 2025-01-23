'Airlines are motivated to build some slack into their schedules'
'Why fining airlines for chronically late flights is a bad idea'
Sheldon H. Jacobson at The Hill
How "flights are scheduled contributes to flight delays," says Sheldon H. Jacobson, but there is "so much out of airlines' control that using the Department of Transportation measure for 'chronically late flights' misses what are the primary causes of flight delays." Using "blunt penalties to discourage airline flight delays is misdirected." This is the "time to right-size airline scheduling and work toward a solution that serves the best interests of all passengers."
'Actor behind Call of Duty's first nonbinary character sticks to their guns'
Louie Villalobos at USA Today
The "hate and rush to dismiss anything different is so engrained in conservative dogma that it's reached the video game industry and is quickly taking hold," says Louie Villalobos. Gamers "accustomed to playing as elves, ogres and all manner of creatures have suddenly decided people of color and LGBTQ+ characters are now to be hated as 'woke.'" You "would think they would focus on stuff that might make people's lives better."
'TikTok lives on. So does its harmful effect on kids.'
Chicago Tribune editorial board
We "need to determine the appropriate course of action" on TikTok, but "not just as it relates to legal compliance," says the Chicago Tribune editorial board. TikTok "and the like are poisoning American kids," and "fail to gatekeep sensitive content, with significant percentages of explicit and suggestive 'violative content' that is not moderated." Parents should "think twice before giving their teens unfettered access to these confidence-killing distractions," and we should "limit our kids' access to social media platforms."
'Has Trump learned that Russia is the problem?'
Noah Rothman at the National Review
It "seems like the reality of Russia has cut through the fantasy crafted for Trump by those who don't think they can persuade him to adopt a policy of retrenchment on the merits," says Noah Rothman. Trump "spent the Biden interregnum indulging the cynicism of his most ardent followers," but the "world looks different from behind the Resolute Desk." We "now have plenty of indications Trump's approach will look more contiguous than radical."
