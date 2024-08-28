'The fate of the moonshot is inextricably tied to Boeing's performance'
'Boeing's no good, never-ending tailspin might take NASA with it'
Clive Irving at The New York Times
Boeing's "engineering woes extend beyond Starliner — they threaten NASA's bigger goals of going back to the moon through its Artemis program," says Clive Irving. A "loss in confidence helps put the entire Artemis program into a new state of uncertainty." Concern over Boeing now "reaches beyond the commercial aviation division," and the company needs to "recover not just the engineering skills but the ethical obligations of what 'moonshot' really means."
'Kamala Harris is right to not make her race and gender a rallying cry'
Zeeshan Aleem at MSNBC
Kamala Harris' "class description renders her ordinary, and there is no attempt to pique interest over the historic implications of her candidacy as a woman of color," says Zeeshan Aleem. Her "reluctance to draw extra attention to her womanhood or her Black and South Asian ancestry has stood in stark contrast to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign." Harris' "choice to go a different path is wise — and she should stay the course."
'Mark Zuckerberg's problem isn't free speech, it's lies'
Jason Fields at Newsweek
The truth is "hard to find anywhere, but particularly on social media," and Mark Zuckerberg "wants to make it harder," says Jason Fields. A social media publisher "has a duty to act responsibly and do what it can to prevent such misinformation from spreading, just like any editorial entity does." But "whichever party is in control of the levers of government, the government gets to ask — not tell. Facebook gets to say yes or no."
'Mass. just set the standard for removing PFAS from firefighter gear. Other states need to follow suit.'
Edward Kelly at The Boston Globe
It is "clear that if we want cancer to stop killing firefighters, we must get carcinogens out of firefighting gear," says Edward Kelly. Massachusetts signed a law "protecting firefighters by banning the sale of bunker gear with PFAS by January 2027," and firefighters should be "urging all cities and states to follow their lead." Removing "PFAS from bunker gear saves the lives of firefighters and helps us better protect the public when they need us most.
