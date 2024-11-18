'All Tyson-Paul promised was spectacle and, in the end, that's all we got'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the absurd spectacle we deserve'
Will Leitch at The New York Times
The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight "ended after eight soporific rounds," and the "problem with spectacle as an end to itself is that it crowds out actual quality," says Will Leitch. It is "one thing to watch a farcical fight; it's another entirely when farcical fights are all that are left." People are "seeing this phenomenon not just in boxing or in other sports, but in many aspects of American society," and it is "instantly disposable content."
'What Islam taught me about accepting defeat'
Shadi Hamid at The Washington Post
Even "when we know we have lost, it is not easy to lose well, so we must look for other resources where we can find them," says Shadi Hamid. Islam "has been a source of strength in this regard." Religion is "about befriending reality rather than resisting it," and "loss and suffering are inescapable." There is "something liberating in the idea that we got it wrong, because then at least we can do better next time."
'Trump's unconstitutional recess appointment scheme'
Andrew C. McCarthy at the National Review
Speaker Mike Johnson "should not give the time of day to a manufactured recess scheme that is patently designed to erase Senate constitutional authority," says Andrew C. McCarthy. There is "no reason for either congressional chamber not to be in session, much less to be disagreeing about whether they should be in session." If a "person, no matter how loyal, cannot reasonably hope to be confirmed by a Senate in firm Republican control, then that person should not be a nominee."
'Access to climate education is a matter of justice'
Alexia Leclercq at Al Jazeera
We "increasingly find ourselves in a situation where the survival of human civilization is at stake," and "while the near future seems bleak, our education systems are nowhere near providing children with the right tools and knowledge to help them understand it," says Alexia Leclercq. Schools are "simply inadequate to prepare new generations for living in an era of climate change and taking action on it." We "must ensure that young people are equipped to tackle the climate crisis."
Changes are coming for 401(k)s and IRAs in 2025. Here's what to know.
The Explainer News about part-time workers, auto-enrollment and penalties for inherited IRAs
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
Biden visits Amazon, says climate legacy irreversible
Speed Read Nobody can reverse America's 'clean energy revolution,' said the president, despite the incoming Trump administration's promises to dismantle climate policies
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Pope seeks inquiry on if Gaza assault is 'genocide'
Speed Read In a book for the Jubilee 2025, Pope Francis considers whether Israel's war in Gaza meets the legal definition of 'genocide'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Can Europe pick up the slack in Ukraine?
Today's Big Question Trump's election raises questions about what's next in the war
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
What does the G20 summit say about the new global order?
Today's Big Question Donald Trump's election ushers in era of 'transactional' geopolitics that threatens to undermine international consensus
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
What will Trump mean for the Middle East?
Talking Point President-elect's 'pro-Israel stance' could mask a more complex and unpredictable approach to the region
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
How will Elon Musk's alliance with Donald Trump pan out?
The Explainer The billionaire's alliance with Donald Trump is causing concern across liberal America
By The Week UK Published
'Paraguay has found itself in a key position'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Will Trump fire Fed chair Jerome Powell?
Today's Big Question An 'unprecedented legal battle' could decide the economy's future
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Biden arrives in Peru for final summits
Speed Read President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, visit the Amazon rainforest and attend two major international summits
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Best of frenemies: the famous faces back-pedalling and grovelling to win round Donald Trump
The Explainer Politicians who previously criticised the president-elect are in an awkward position
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published