'All Tyson-Paul promised was spectacle and, in the end, that's all we got'

'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the absurd spectacle we deserve'

Will Leitch at The New York Times

The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight "ended after eight soporific rounds," and the "problem with spectacle as an end to itself is that it crowds out actual quality," says Will Leitch. It is "one thing to watch a farcical fight; it's another entirely when farcical fights are all that are left." People are "seeing this phenomenon not just in boxing or in other sports, but in many aspects of American society," and it is "instantly disposable content."

'What Islam taught me about accepting defeat'

Shadi Hamid at The Washington Post

Even "when we know we have lost, it is not easy to lose well, so we must look for other resources where we can find them," says Shadi Hamid. Islam "has been a source of strength in this regard." Religion is "about befriending reality rather than resisting it," and "loss and suffering are inescapable." There is "something liberating in the idea that we got it wrong, because then at least we can do better next time."

'Trump's unconstitutional recess appointment scheme'

Andrew C. McCarthy at the National Review

Speaker Mike Johnson "should not give the time of day to a manufactured recess scheme that is patently designed to erase Senate constitutional authority," says Andrew C. McCarthy. There is "no reason for either congressional chamber not to be in session, much less to be disagreeing about whether they should be in session." If a "person, no matter how loyal, cannot reasonably hope to be confirmed by a Senate in firm Republican control, then that person should not be a nominee."

'Access to climate education is a matter of justice'

Alexia Leclercq at Al Jazeera

We "increasingly find ourselves in a situation where the survival of human civilization is at stake," and "while the near future seems bleak, our education systems are nowhere near providing children with the right tools and knowledge to help them understand it," says Alexia Leclercq. Schools are "simply inadequate to prepare new generations for living in an era of climate change and taking action on it." We "must ensure that young people are equipped to tackle the climate crisis."

