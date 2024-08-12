'Cars have become the nexus where technological, economic, and national security considerations intersect'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Meeting the China challenge in auto supply chains'
Mick Mulvaney at Newsweek
China is "particularly relevant to the U.S. automotive industry," says former Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney. China has "become a major player in the global automotive value chain," and its "vast manufacturing capabilities, coupled with its rapidly growing domestic market, have made it an attractive partner for automakers." The U.S. should "safeguard against potential threats posed by Chinese involvement in critical sectors like automotive systems," but a "one-size-fits-all regulatory framework could do as much harm as good to American automobile manufacturers."
'The myth of female unelectability'
Jerusalem Demsas at The Atlantic
Nothing is "more damaging to women running for office than the idea that voters simply won't pick female candidates," but "there's just one problem: It isn't true," says Jerusalem Demsas. Research "indicates that today's voters do not systematically discriminate against women." This "isn't to say that voters treat men and women the same," but "women win because even if voters hold sexist views, they also hold other views — on economic policy, abortion, immigration, and more."
'Vance accused Walz of "stolen valor." He should thank him for his service instead.'
Marla Bautista at USA Today
Tim Walz's "service to our nation — not only as a military service member but also as a teacher, coach and elected leader — deserves our thanks," says Marla Bautista. But "because Walz did not endure a combat deployment, Republicans have mocked his service, calling it stolen valor." J.D. Vance's "remarks are not only disrespectful to Walz and all who have served but they also have far-reaching consequences for society's perception of military service."
'The World Cup is coming to America — and heading for disaster'
Antonio De Loera-Brust at Foreign Policy
The "U.S. Men's National Team's preparations for the 2026 World Cup are in crisis mode," which "bodes poorly for the U.S. team's hopes to impress when it hosts the 2026 World Cup," says Antonio De Loera-Brust. There are also "serious questions about the United States' ability to successfully host" the World Cup following recent "chaos in Miami ahead of the Colombia-Argentina final." It is a "serious wake-up call for the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup."
-
