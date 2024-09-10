'Any word that runs counter to the group can lead to a violent penalty'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'How to talk to Colombia's largest criminal group'
Elizabeth Dickinson at The New York Times
The Gaitanistas in Colombia have "become one of the most powerful organized criminal groups in South America," says Elizabeth Dickinson. Many Colombians "have come to prefer having the Gaitanistas around because they offer protection," and "this perception is part of the group's strategy." Colombia's government "should gauge the Gaitanistas' true interest in peace and what it expects in return. But they "must be ready to walk away if the group takes advantage of dialogue to expand or consolidate."
'America wants a debate, not a spectacle — it's up to the moderators to set the stage'
Jeffrey M. McCall at The Hill
The "moderators from ABC News, David Muir and Linsey Davis, will also be under the microscope" during the presidential debate, says Jeffrey M. McCall. They "must come through for America's voters, making sure the presidential face-off is conducted with decorum, fairness and genuine substance." ABC "has already made one mistake by assigning two moderators to the debate when one would do just fine," but they "have a great opportunity to help raise the level of discourse."
'On 9/11, America faced foreign attackers. Today, the danger comes from within.'
The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board
The 9/11 anniversary "brings promises to 'never forget,'" but it is "also worth remembering what else has been lost along the way," says The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board. Increasing domestic terror attacks "underscore the assessment by Homeland Security that white supremacists here pose the same terror threat as ISIS to the United States," and "instead of winning the war against violent extremists, a domestic enemy is knocking on the door of the Oval Office."
'Medieval theology gives old take on new problem — AI responsibility'
David Danks and Mike Kirby at the Miami Herald
It "seems that no one, or no one thing, is morally responsible for the AI's actions," say David Danks and Mike Kirby. Present "theories of moral responsibility simply do not seem appropriate for understanding situations involving autonomous or semi-autonomous AI systems." Medieval philosophers "held that someone's decisions result from their will, operating on the products of their intellect." These "older ideas might help us today think through how an AI system and its designers might share moral responsibility."
-
Should parents be charged when their kids kill?
When a minor commits an act of violence like a school shooting, what sort of criminal liability do their parents have?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 10, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - stopgap spending, beating the heat, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Hollyoaks time jump and the future of British soaps
In the Spotlight Loss of nearly a third of cast and crew on Channel 4 show shows how beleaguered TV industry needs to 'reinvent' itself
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'This broken system leads to unfair competition'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
When families cross the aisle against presidential candidates
In The Spotlight Tim Walz's cousins, Donald Trump's niece and nephew, RFK Jr.'s siblings: When it comes to running for office, blood is not necessarily thicker than water
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
On Leadership: why Tony Blair's new book has divided critics
Talking Point The former Labour leader has created a 'practical guide to good governance' but should Keir Starmer take note?
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
'The Gish Gallop will certainly play a major role'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The journalistic mission to follow the facts and deliver the truth must persist'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Battleground states to watch in the 2024 election
In Depth These seven states could end up deciding who wins the White House this year
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Americans have friends. We just never really see them'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
Today's Big Question As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published