'Such wrongdoing encourages foreign corrupt practices'

'Democrats have a corruption problem. They can't keep ignoring it.'

Sarah Chayes at The New York Times

Democrats "must show voters a serious plan to curb corruption and corporate crime — including within their own ranks," says Sarah Chayes. For a "party that wraps itself in the mantle of truth and integrity, pointing across the aisle and saying 'they're worse' is not good enough." Corruption scandals "undercut one of the Biden administration's key foreign policy commitments: to fight kleptocracy." Democrats "should treat this scourge as the peril it is."

Read more

'It's time for a national monument to labor hero Frances Perkins'

Liz Shuler at Newsweek

Workers "owe every comfort — every safety measure, every break, every vacation day — to Frances Perkins, the nation's first-ever woman to serve as a Cabinet secretary," says Liz Shuler. Perkins "transformed work in the United States" and was the "powerhouse behind many of Roosevelt's New Deal programs." Perkins "remains an unsung hero," but President Joe Biden "has an opportunity to recognize Secretary Perkins' remarkable legacy by designating the Perkins Homestead in Newcastle, Maine, as a national monument."

Read more

'Kids with chronic pain often go untreated. That has a profound effect on mood.'

Kara Margolis at the Chicago Tribune

While "most research and attention focus on adults, children and adolescents suffer from chronic pain and mental health disorders in numbers as high as adults," says Dr. Kara Margolis. The "implications of untreated chronic pain are profound." It is a "leading cause of loss in classroom time and social connection and of mental health disorders." Data "increasingly support a role for bringing mood and pain together to the forefront of education, diagnosis and treatment for children with pain."

Read more

'The case for destroying Iran's nuclear program now'

Matthew Kroenig at Foreign Policy

Now "is an ideal opportunity to destroy Iran's nuclear program," says Matthew Kroenig. Iran's "breakout time to a bomb is down to one to two weeks." Critics of the "military option maintain that a diplomatic solution would be the best possible outcome." This is "correct in theory, but in practice, there is no new nuclear deal on the horizon." Israel and the U.S. "have an opening to do real damage to Iran's nuclear program."

Read more