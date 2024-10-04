'Such wrongdoing encourages foreign corrupt practices'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Democrats have a corruption problem. They can't keep ignoring it.'
Sarah Chayes at The New York Times
Democrats "must show voters a serious plan to curb corruption and corporate crime — including within their own ranks," says Sarah Chayes. For a "party that wraps itself in the mantle of truth and integrity, pointing across the aisle and saying 'they're worse' is not good enough." Corruption scandals "undercut one of the Biden administration's key foreign policy commitments: to fight kleptocracy." Democrats "should treat this scourge as the peril it is."
'It's time for a national monument to labor hero Frances Perkins'
Liz Shuler at Newsweek
Workers "owe every comfort — every safety measure, every break, every vacation day — to Frances Perkins, the nation's first-ever woman to serve as a Cabinet secretary," says Liz Shuler. Perkins "transformed work in the United States" and was the "powerhouse behind many of Roosevelt's New Deal programs." Perkins "remains an unsung hero," but President Joe Biden "has an opportunity to recognize Secretary Perkins' remarkable legacy by designating the Perkins Homestead in Newcastle, Maine, as a national monument."
'Kids with chronic pain often go untreated. That has a profound effect on mood.'
Kara Margolis at the Chicago Tribune
While "most research and attention focus on adults, children and adolescents suffer from chronic pain and mental health disorders in numbers as high as adults," says Dr. Kara Margolis. The "implications of untreated chronic pain are profound." It is a "leading cause of loss in classroom time and social connection and of mental health disorders." Data "increasingly support a role for bringing mood and pain together to the forefront of education, diagnosis and treatment for children with pain."
'The case for destroying Iran's nuclear program now'
Matthew Kroenig at Foreign Policy
Now "is an ideal opportunity to destroy Iran's nuclear program," says Matthew Kroenig. Iran's "breakout time to a bomb is down to one to two weeks." Critics of the "military option maintain that a diplomatic solution would be the best possible outcome." This is "correct in theory, but in practice, there is no new nuclear deal on the horizon." Israel and the U.S. "have an opening to do real damage to Iran's nuclear program."
-
Can Japan's new prime minister govern effectively?
Today's Big Question A 'popular gadfly' gets the top job
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
UK cedes Chagos Islands to Mauritius, minus US base
Speed Read Mauritius has long argued it was forced to give up the islands in 1965 in return for independence from Britain
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Liz Cheney campaigns with Harris in Wisconsin
Speed Read The pair does not agree on much politically, but they share an anti-Trump stance
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How could escalation in the Middle East affect the global economy?
Today's Big Question Oil prices have already risen but wider conflict could see supply chains disrupted more broadly
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Mexico's first woman president has unprecedented power but an uncertain future
In the Spotlight Claudia Sheinbaum has promised to continue her predecessor's legacy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The patient, our home planet Earth, is in critical condition'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'His death creates an opportunity for rough justice'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is a wider regional war finally at hand in the Middle East?
Talking Points Iran and Israel ramp up the rhetoric
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Israel vows revenge for Iran's thwarted attack
Speed Read Iran's attack was in retaliation for Israel's killing of Iran military leaders, plus members of Tehran-backed Hezbollah and Hamas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Will 'weirdly civil' VP debate move dial in US election?
Today's Big Question 'Diametrically opposed' candidates showed 'a lot of commonality' on some issues, but offered competing visions for America's future and democracy
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'The Teamsters are paragons of democracy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published