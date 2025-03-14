'Do we really need another mountain named McKinley?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Denali will always be Denali'
Cassidy Randall at The New York Times
The "decision to return to the McKinley name" for Alaska's mountain is a "slap in the face of recent efforts to acknowledge America's history of colonialism and restore Indigenous place names," says Cassidy Randall. It also "ignores the history that cemented the mountain's original name in our lexicon." The "name Denali became entwined with mountaineering, the pursuit that made the peak famous outside Alaska." The "mountain has always been, and will always be, Denali."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Violence signals time is short to build a united Syria'
John Sawers at the Financial Times
Syria is "struggling to emerge from the shadows of the Assad dictatorship," and "violence this month in the coastal cities is a worrying sign that the country could splinter," says John Sawers. There had been a "tense calm after the collapse of the old regime," but "hatred of those responsible for the torture and mass killings under the old regime was still bubbling." Trying to "reestablish autocratic power in such a diverse country is a recipe for violent resistance."
'After a rare execution by firing squad, a fresh call to abolish the death penalty'
The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board
It's "understandable that most Americans paid little attention to a rare execution by firing squad that took place in South Carolina last week," says The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board. But it's "clearer now than ever before that the death penalty is an unjust form of punishment that provides no discernible deterrent to crime." As "retribution, the death penalty may have merit, but retribution isn't the same as justice." It would be "even better to end the death penalty."
'Can the free press be saved?'
Katrina vanden Heuvel at The Guardian
Americans "now find ourselves trapped in an information environment more tightly controlled than ever by a handful of oligarchs," Katrina vanden Heuvel. Media has "long faced dwindling audiences and, as a result, relied more and more on corporate benefactors." These "essential institutions are stuck carrying water for the billionaire class." The "task of rebuilding truly independent news outlets, then, falls to journalists, readers and any concerned citizens who recognize how imperiled our free press has become."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Trump’s military makeover: fewer rules, more violence
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have begun dramatically rewriting the guidelines for armed forces' operations
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why are stocks in 'correction' and not a bear market?
Today's Big Question Investors still hope for a 'flip' in Trump's trade policies
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
10 concert tours to see this spring
The Week Recommends As winter comes to an end, check out a variety of live performances
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Detention centers have, for decades, been an abuse of administrative power'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'You can experience so much without being in a defined relationship'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Media: A collective surrender to Trump?
Feature The Washington Post’s staff are instructed to focus its opinion pages on promoting 'personal liberties' and 'free markets'
By The Week US Published
-
'Dubai's rise represents a dramatic rewriting'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The Postal Service has bound our nation together'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Extremists still find plenty of digital spaces'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'If you keep people permanently unhappy, you cannot have a stable society'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'This new reality contradicts one of the chief aims of America's patent system'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published