'In short, the good economic news is real'

'All the good economic news vindicates Bidenomics'

Paul Krugman at The New York Times

It is "hard to overstate just how good recent economic numbers have been," says Paul Krugman. Does this "good news vindicate Bidenomics? I would say yes — but not quite the way you might imagine." America's "success at getting to the good place where we are right now shows that progressive economic policies are, in fact, feasible." This is "what Bidenomics was about — the assertion, now vindicated, that progressive policies can go hand in hand with prosperity."

'What went wrong at Blizzard Entertainment'

Jason Schreier at The Atlantic

"World of Warcraft" creator Blizzard Entertainment "makes a good case for the modest achievement over the astronomical," says Jason Schreier. "Innovating, as the company had done so successfully for years after its founding, seemed to become impossible." Blizzard "struggled with the pressure of trying to create a successor to one of the most lucrative games in history." You "can draw a straight line from Blizzard's present-day woes all the way back" to "World of Warcraft."

'Florida is not 'in play'

Charles C. W. Cooke at National Review

In "recent weeks, I've heard some noise about Florida being 'in play' for Kamala Harris," says Charles C. W. Cooke. This is "mere hype, designed to help the Democrats' Senate candidate, but, whatever its cause, I'd advise election-watchers to take it with a pinch of salt." Florida is "not 'in play.'" The state will "vote for Donald Trump and Rick Scott at the federal level, and for a Republican-run legislature at the state level."

'How wealthy university donors have changed our society for the worse'

Jessica Calarco at the Chicago Tribune

A $100 million university donation "might seem like a drop in the bucket," but "history suggests that such donations should give us pause," says Jessica Calarco. Wealthy donors have "turned us into what I call a DIY Society, where people are supposed to take care of themselves rather than rely on government." But "we can't actually do-it-yourself" as a society. However, many "billionaires and big corporations, along with their cronies in politics, media and academia, maintain the DIY illusion."

