'It's a perilous moment for fertility in the US'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Time is running out to craft smart, effective policy that reverses the trend'
Kathryn Anne Edwards for Bloomberg
The U.S. fertility rate has been falling for 15 years. "Economists care about fertility because it's difficult to grow an economy with a shrinking population," says Kathryn Anne Edwards. Many families actually want to have children but are "thwarted by circumstances" like "child-care costs, general affordability and too little or no paid leave." Policy shifts to address this issue and lessen the "financial cost of having and raising children" are now essential.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The question is whether Trump's chances are better or worse as a result of his support from the Valley'
Janan Ganesh for the Financial Times
Has Trump's embrace of Silicon Valley backfired? "However lavish the campaign donations" from the tech world, "much of the Republicans' perceived abnormality stems from the same place," says Janan Ganesh. "Tech weirdness" involves an "almost teenage eagerness to provoke that jars outside of podcasts and internet chat rooms," and has led directly to J.D. Vance, "who it is hard to imagine as running mate before the tech-Trump entente," Ganesh says. "What the GOP ticket needed was another Mike Pence," but "what emerged was someone on whom Trump is the restraining influence."
'We shouldn't be so fixated on the ways in which people fail to meet our expectations'
Kitty Ruskin for Time
A person gets "the ick" when they "suddenly feel repulsed by the person they're dating," says Kitty Ruskin. But this "common parlance among Gen Z and millennial daters" also "reinforces dated and sexist stereotypes," for example that "men shouldn't order Frappuccinos." "Instead of reflecting genuine red flags to look out for in relationships, the ick often speaks to an intolerance of others' quirks or vulnerabilities," but "the quicker we are to dismiss other people, the more isolated we'll feel."
'The pressure to win is so great that anything less can be an indictment on their sense of self'
Talia Barrington for The Atlantic
Simone Biles' triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics stands in contrast to her trouble at the 2021 Tokyo Games, and "she has credited therapy and other mental-health care with helping her return to form," says Talia Barrington. But "she's not alone in opening up about such struggles," as other elite athletes have similar experiences. "Depression associated with the pressure of competition can shape an athlete's career and their life after sports," says Barrington. "It has become widespread enough that athletes trying to raise awareness have called depression an epidemic among Olympians."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
-
US base in Iraq hit amid rising Mideast tensions
Speed Read A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injured U.S. troops
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Bangladesh army steps in as PM quits, flees protests
Speed Read Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid escalating protests that left hundreds dead
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Tim Walz, the Midwestern governor running to be America's next vice president
In the Spotlight Walz has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019 and maintains high approval ratings in the state
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Today, the law touches our lives in very different ways than it once did'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'He responded with cynicism and demagoguery'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The violence may signal the beginning of the end'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Flags are talismans of national pride, but their absence can also reflect a venomous divorce'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suddenly calling the opposition 'weird'?
In The Spotlight Juvenile? Overdue? There's a new line of attack on the 2024 campaign trail
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Assign seats, Southwest, and make your extra buck. But remember your customers.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is JD Vance the right pick for Trump's VP?
Talking Points Questions swirl as the heir-apparent to the MAGA movement struggles on the campaign trail
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The end result is all of humanity degraded'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published