'Food tourism as we've known it has become a victim of its own success'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Food tourism is dead, but something more interesting is emerging'
Brian Lee at The New York Times
People can now "observe food cultures develop in real-time, shaped by migration and internet connectivity," says Brian Lee. The "old model of chasing cultural cachet by traveling to specific destinations for 'authentic' local cuisine is fading fast," and the "real cutting edge of culinary exploration lies not in destination traveling but in the next wave of third-culture cuisines." The "world's next great cuisine" is "being created right now, in the spaces where cultures, traditions and technologies mingle."
'Adoption changes lives. We owe it to families to make it easier and less expensive.'
Mandi Genord at USA Today
Adoption is a "daunting dollar amount for many families," but politicians can "help alleviate this adoption deterrent by making the adoption tax credit refundable," says Mandi Genord. This "would help kinship and fixed-income families in particular afford adoption and care that often comes post-finalization." It is "time for lawmakers to alleviate some of the financial pressure involved in adoption and encourage more families to welcome children into their home — instead of allowing children to languish in institutions."
'India is shooting itself in the foot on trade — again'
Mihir Sharma at Bloomberg
The "real problem with India's trade policy lies in a seemingly innocent administrative procedure that doesn't sound half as dangerous as tariffs," says Mihir Sharma. Most Indians "don't complain about import taxes so much as they do about non-tariff barriers to trade." If India "actually wanted to protect consumers, then it would — like many other nations — simply exempt goods from this requirement that had cleared regulatory and quality barriers in tightly monitored markets."
'Is Trump's bombast good diplomacy?'
Doug Bandow at The American Conservative
Donald Trump's "bombast, while a MAGA fan favorite, is undercutting American interests," says Doug Bandow. His "rhetoric makes resistance more likely, and if his targets don't give in, he will look like the proverbial paper tiger. America would be "better served by restraint, more like Teddy Roosevelt's 'speak softly and carry a big stick.'" A "MAGA warrior should realize that while bombast can serve a purpose, it isn't normally the best way to pursue America's ends."
Chief justice warns against defying Supreme Court
Speed Read Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts noted that public officials keep threatening to ignore lawful court rulings
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Ukraine cuts off Russian gas pipeline to Europe
Speed Read Ukraine has halted the transport of Russian gas to Europe after a key deal with Moscow expired
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
What does Trump mean for Canadian-American relations?
Talking Points Talk of tariffs and a '51st state'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
'Regret can be toxic'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Who can be House speaker? Asking for Elon.
The Explainer The Constitution is silent about whether non-members of Congress can be elected House speaker
By David Faris Published
'Welcome to America's customer service nightmare'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Is the US testing China's 'red lines' on Taiwan?
Today's Big Question And how will Trump change the U.S.-China relationship?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
'We have made it a crime for most refugees to want the American dream'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
'The disconnect between actual health care and the insurance model is widening'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
Biden commutes most federal death sentences
Speed Read The president downgraded the punishment of 37 of 40 prisoners on death row to life in prison without parole
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published