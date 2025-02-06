'Greenland is not for sale and never will be'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Greenland is not for sale. And it never will be.'
Aqqaluk Lynge and Gitte Seeberg at The New York Times
Greenlanders "aren't interested in their country being sold or letting the fate of their nation be decided by others seeking profit or promoting their own narrow interests," say Aqqaluk Lynge and Gitte Seeberg. They have "no desire to trade hundreds of years of Danish rule for American rule." Greenlanders want to "chart the course of their country's development, and have been doing just that since self-rule was established 16 years ago," and "friends don't threaten friends."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'REDD+ is a game changer for Ghana'
Nallice Afrakoma, Daniel Amponsah and Divine Odonko at Newsweek
REDD+ deforestation reduction programs "offer communities like ours a path to mitigate climate change while channeling finance to support sustainable development in our communities," say Nallice Afrakoma, Daniel Amponsah and Divine Odonko. The "forest provides us with essential resources, including food, a stable climate, and ensuring water availability" in Africa. Programs to "reduce deforestation offer a powerful tool to halt and reverse deforestation trends and secure a sustainable income for forest peoples."
'Trump and Musk should gut USAID. America needs to fix our own house first.'
Nicole Russell at USA Today
People "who voted for Trump are glad to see him make good on his promise to continue to strip federal agencies of excessive spending, particularly through an entity focused solely on foreign aid," says Nicole Russell. The "taxpayer dollars that fund USAID are better suited to remain with the taxpayer." Gutting "USAID might sound heinous, inhumane or just purely selfish." But "billions of taxpayer dollars are going toward organizations around the world that are intentionally or unintentionally wasting it."
'The United States needs an iron dome'
Matthew Kroenig at Foreign Policy
A "U.S. homeland missile defense system is both technically possible and necessary to defend the country from 21st-century threats," says Matthew Kroenig. The "current system is designed for ballistic missiles and not a wider range of 21st-century threats, which now includes conventional and nuclear-armed cruise and hypersonic missiles." This "approach of simply leaving the U.S. homeland vulnerable to adversary strategic attack has not led to stability." Washington "needs to take action to protect itself and to restore strategic deterrence."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
How will closing USAID exacerbate humanitarian problems around the world?
Today's Big Question The Trump administration shuttered USAID as part of an overall freeze on foreign aid
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
New form of H5N1 bird flu found in US dairy cows
Speed Read This new form of bird flu is different from the version that spread through herds in the last year
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump orders ban on trans female athletes
speed read The order directs the federal government to withhold funding from schools that do not comply
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How will closing USAID exacerbate humanitarian problems around the world?
Today's Big Question The Trump administration shuttered USAID as part of an overall freeze on foreign aid
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump orders ban on trans female athletes
speed read The order directs the federal government to withhold funding from schools that do not comply
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Musk's DOGE gains access to Medicare, eyes FAA
speed read The billionaire said his Department of Government Efficiency will make 'rapid safety upgrades' to our air traffic control systems
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Keir Starmer have to choose between the EU and the US?
Today's Big Question Starmer's 'reset' with the EU will focus on 'defence for trade' but an 'EU-hating' president in the White House could cause the PM trouble
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
The Project 2025 presidency
Opinion Trump's blueprint for dismantling public services
By Susan Caskie Published
-
Is El Salvador's offer to jail US deportees of any nationality feasible or fantasy?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The Trump administration is considering a surprise proposal from the Central American nation to incarcerate American deportees — including US citizens
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Fox would prefer to avoid distractions'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump: US 'will take over' Gaza, without Palestinians
Speed Read President Trump has suggested the US take ownership of Gaza, permanently displacing more than two million Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published