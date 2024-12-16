'It's easier to break something than to build it'

'Fan club for suspected shooter is a symptom of burn-it-all-down populism'

Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post

The "glorification of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson this month, has been chilling," says Catherine Rampell. It's an "escalation of an existing political trend: public bloodlust for destruction and retribution." The "suspected shooter's appeal is not unlike that of politicians who pledge to rain fire on the system on behalf of the people." But "murdering health care executives won't help more Americans get care," and "something eventually needs to be built."

'An unfond farewell to Lina Khan'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

A "benefit of the recent election is this: Lina Khan soon won't have American business to kick around anymore" as the FTC chair, says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Khan "won't be missed, except perhaps by corporate lawyers who are racking up billable hours defending against her antitrust revanchism." Khan "prioritizes progressive hobby horses above consumers," and she will "mostly be remembered for harassing businesses to no productive end and many legal defeats."

'How the "mother of all bubbles" will pop'

Ruchir Sharma at the Financial Times

America's economy "would not look so exceptional if not for the supernormal profits of its big tech firms, and massive government spending," says Ruchir Sharma. The "incredible outperformance relative to other countries could end if growth slows in the U.S., or picks up in other major powers, or for unforeseen reasons." The "classic signs of extreme prices, valuations and sentiment suggest the end is near. It's time to bet against 'American exceptionalism.'"

'Donald Trump is the authentic American berserk'

Jeet Heer at The Nation

If Joe Biden's "political mission was to defeat Trump and Trumpism, then we are forced to say that Joe Biden failed," says Jeet Heer. The "great error that Biden and other centrist liberals have made is seeing Trump as an alien import." Democrats "will never be able to defeat Trumpism unless they realize that Biden is wrong." Trump is "as American as baseball and apple pie" as the "dark side of American individualism and lawlessness."

