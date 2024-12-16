'It's easier to break something than to build it'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Fan club for suspected shooter is a symptom of burn-it-all-down populism'
Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post
The "glorification of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson this month, has been chilling," says Catherine Rampell. It's an "escalation of an existing political trend: public bloodlust for destruction and retribution." The "suspected shooter's appeal is not unlike that of politicians who pledge to rain fire on the system on behalf of the people." But "murdering health care executives won't help more Americans get care," and "something eventually needs to be built."
'An unfond farewell to Lina Khan'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
A "benefit of the recent election is this: Lina Khan soon won't have American business to kick around anymore" as the FTC chair, says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Khan "won't be missed, except perhaps by corporate lawyers who are racking up billable hours defending against her antitrust revanchism." Khan "prioritizes progressive hobby horses above consumers," and she will "mostly be remembered for harassing businesses to no productive end and many legal defeats."
'How the "mother of all bubbles" will pop'
Ruchir Sharma at the Financial Times
America's economy "would not look so exceptional if not for the supernormal profits of its big tech firms, and massive government spending," says Ruchir Sharma. The "incredible outperformance relative to other countries could end if growth slows in the U.S., or picks up in other major powers, or for unforeseen reasons." The "classic signs of extreme prices, valuations and sentiment suggest the end is near. It's time to bet against 'American exceptionalism.'"
'Donald Trump is the authentic American berserk'
Jeet Heer at The Nation
If Joe Biden's "political mission was to defeat Trump and Trumpism, then we are forced to say that Joe Biden failed," says Jeet Heer. The "great error that Biden and other centrist liberals have made is seeing Trump as an alien import." Democrats "will never be able to defeat Trumpism unless they realize that Biden is wrong." Trump is "as American as baseball and apple pie" as the "dark side of American individualism and lawlessness."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
ABC News to pay $15M in Trump defamation suit
Speed Read The lawsuit stemmed from George Stephanopoulos' on-air assertion that Trump was found liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Hundreds feared dead in French Mayotte cyclone
Speed Read Cyclone Chido slammed into Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
South Korea impeaches president, eyes charges
Speed Read Yoon Suk Yeol faces investigations on potential insurrection and abuse of power charges
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Precedent-setting lawsuit against Glock seeks gun industry accountability
The Explainer New Jersey and Minnesota are suing the gun company, and 16 states in total are joining forces to counter firearms
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Biden sets new clemency record, hints at more
Speed Read President Joe Biden commuted a record 1,499 sentences and pardoned 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'All this is to be expected'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Bodyguarding alone is not law enforcement'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Kari Lake: the election denier picked to lead Voice of America
In the Spotlight A staunch Trump ally with a history of incendiary rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories is Donald Trump's pick to lead the country's premier state media outlet
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Will Biden clear out death row before leaving office?
Today's Big Question Trump could oversee a 'wave of executions' otherwise
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down for Trump
speed read The president-elect had vowed to fire Wray so he could install loyalist Kash Patel
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
What is Mitch McConnell's legacy?
Talking Point Moving on after a record-setting run as Senate GOP leader
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published