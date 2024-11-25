'The arrest orders undermine the ICC's credibility'

'The International Criminal Court is not the venue to hold Israel to account'

The Washington Post editorial board

Israel is "not a member of the ICC, and the warrants" against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "will have limited practical effect," says The Washington Post editorial board. The warrants "give credence to accusations of hypocrisy and selective prosecution." There "will no doubt be Israeli judicial, parliamentary and military commissions of inquiry." However, the ICC is "supposed to become involved when countries have no means or mechanisms to investigate themselves. That is not the case in Israel."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'There's a reason so many Americans trust RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz'

Natalia Mehlman Petrzela at MSNBC

RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz "are dangerous choices to lead major federal agencies because they amplify the worst aspects of that sprawling wellness culture," says Natalia Mehlman Petrzela. They have "developed such a large audience because they speak constantly to issues such as obesity, anxiety, autism, chemical dependence and chronic pain that truly do trouble Americans." We may "lose sight of why many Americans who were not necessarily conspiracy theorists were drawn to their critiques."

Read more

'Meeting the parents during holidays doesn't have to be stressful'

Myisha Battle at Time

Instead of "stressing about the expectation to come off as an appropriately matched partner to your date's family, this important event can help you gather information about what makes your partner the way they are," says Myisha Battle. It is "crucial to get to know what type of family you're potentially going to become part of and what role you might play in it," so we can "start to see how our partners have been formed."

Read more

'DOGE' might be a punchline, but wasteful federal spending is the real joke'

Julio Gonzalez at The Hill

The U.S. government "has been a laughingstock for generations due to its administrative bloat, waste and general inefficiency," says Julio Gonzalez. The "real savings are going to come from more fundamental reforms, such as eliminating administrative redundancy and streamlining operations." By "selling underutilized properties and consolidating operations, the federal government could generate hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars in revenue." The "government's spending habits have been a punchline for too long."

Read more