'The arrest orders undermine the ICC's credibility'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The International Criminal Court is not the venue to hold Israel to account'
The Washington Post editorial board
Israel is "not a member of the ICC, and the warrants" against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "will have limited practical effect," says The Washington Post editorial board. The warrants "give credence to accusations of hypocrisy and selective prosecution." There "will no doubt be Israeli judicial, parliamentary and military commissions of inquiry." However, the ICC is "supposed to become involved when countries have no means or mechanisms to investigate themselves. That is not the case in Israel."
'There's a reason so many Americans trust RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz'
Natalia Mehlman Petrzela at MSNBC
RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz "are dangerous choices to lead major federal agencies because they amplify the worst aspects of that sprawling wellness culture," says Natalia Mehlman Petrzela. They have "developed such a large audience because they speak constantly to issues such as obesity, anxiety, autism, chemical dependence and chronic pain that truly do trouble Americans." We may "lose sight of why many Americans who were not necessarily conspiracy theorists were drawn to their critiques."
'Meeting the parents during holidays doesn't have to be stressful'
Myisha Battle at Time
Instead of "stressing about the expectation to come off as an appropriately matched partner to your date's family, this important event can help you gather information about what makes your partner the way they are," says Myisha Battle. It is "crucial to get to know what type of family you're potentially going to become part of and what role you might play in it," so we can "start to see how our partners have been formed."
'DOGE' might be a punchline, but wasteful federal spending is the real joke'
Julio Gonzalez at The Hill
The U.S. government "has been a laughingstock for generations due to its administrative bloat, waste and general inefficiency," says Julio Gonzalez. The "real savings are going to come from more fundamental reforms, such as eliminating administrative redundancy and streamlining operations." By "selling underutilized properties and consolidating operations, the federal government could generate hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars in revenue." The "government's spending habits have been a punchline for too long."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
What are Trump's plans for the climate?
Today's big question Trump's America may be a lot less green
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
Big Oil doesn't need to 'drill, baby, drill'
In the Spotlight Trump wants to expand production. Oil companies already have record output.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Today's political cartoons - November 25, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - guest list, down the toilet, and more
By The Week US Published
The future of X
Talking Point Trump's ascendancy is reviving the platform's coffers, whether or not a merger is on the cards
By The Week UK Published
What might happen if Trump eliminates the Department Of Education?
Today's Big Question The president-elect says the federal education agency is on the chopping block
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
Global court issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu
Speed Read The International Criminal Court issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who stand accused of war crimes
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Gaetz bows out, Trump pivots to Pam Bondi
Speed Read Gaetz withdrew from attorney generation consideration, making way for longtime Trump loyalist Pam Bondi
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'The double standards don't trouble the critics'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Brendan Carr, Trump's FCC pick, takes aim at Big Tech
In the Spotlight The next FCC commissioner wants to end content moderation practices on social media sites
By David Faris Published
ATACMS: the long-range American missiles being fired by Ukraine
The Explainer President Joe Biden has authorized their use for the first time in the war
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'This needs to be a bigger deal'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published