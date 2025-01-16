'A good deal is one in which everyone walks away happy or everyone walks away mad'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Israel never defined its goals'
Graeme Wood at The Atlantic
The "deal between Israel and Hamas is good but not great: Both groups are relishing what they are getting, and choking a bit on what they have given up," says Graeme Wood. There "will be scenes of jubilation and triumph from Gazans and Israelis," but for Israel and Gaza, the "past 15 months have been a miserable failure, and from the perspective of negotiation, the only good news is that both sides taste some of the bitterness."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Thought UnitedHealthcare couldn't get more awful? They've gone villain mode.'
Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian
Lawmakers have "made it clear to their corporate overlords that their No. 1 priority is ensuring the safety of their donor base," says Arwa Mahdawi. But insurers "seem to have gone into full-on villain mode; just when you think you can't hear anything worse about the insurance industry, a new horror story comes out." This is a "reminder of just how frustrated everyone — from doctors to patients — is with the profit-driven health insurance industry."
'Trump's tariffs may not do what he thinks'
Matthew C. Klein at Politico
President-elect Donald Trump "needs to think harder about the tools he wants to use," says Matthew C. Klein. Several "policies Trump and his advisers have floated — primarily universal tariffs — risk making things worse, or, at best, will do nothing to revive American manufacturing or improve the lives of its workers." Prosperity is "not zero-sum, and just because we inflict pain on trading partners doesn't mean we'll benefit. More likely, punitive measures will backfire."
'How England's legal system favors grooming gangsters over outspoken citizens'
Abigail Anthony at the National Review
The United Kingdom "has justice all backwards," says Abigail Anthony. Recent "outrage about the 'grooming gangs,' more accurately dubbed 'child-prostitution rings,' has brought attention to the stunning lack of prosecution." People "cared more about preserving the optics of multiculturalism than penalizing the pimps or aiding the young victims who have been mentally, physically, and emotionally abused." But "equally infuriating is the suspiciously low jail time that is given in the rare cases that sentencing actually occurs."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
How will home insurance change after LA's fires?
Today's Big Question Climate disasters leave insurance industry in crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Blue Origin conducts 1st test flight of massive rocket
Speed Read The Jeff Bezos-founded space company conducted a mostly successful test flight of its 320-foot-tall New Glenn rocket
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Bondi downplays politics at confirmation hearing
Speed Read Trump's pick for attorney general claimed her Justice Department would not prosecute anyone for political reasons
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Pam Bondi downplays politics at confirmation hearing
Speed Read Trump's pick for attorney general claimed her Justice Department would not prosecute anyone for political reasons
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The world is watching this deal closely'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hegseth boosts hopes for confirmation amid grilling
Speed Read The Senate held confirmation hearings for Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defense Secretary nominee
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden removes Cuba from terrorism blacklist
Speed read The move is likely to be reversed by the incoming Trump administration, as it was Trump who first put Cuba on the terrorism blacklist in his first term
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Unprepared for a pandemic
Opinion What happens if bird flu evolves to spread among humans?
By William Falk Published
-
What's Elon Musk's agenda with Europe's far-right politics?
Today's Big Question From broadsides against the UK government to boosting Germany's ultra-nationalist AFD party, the world's richest man is making waves across the Atlantic
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Elise Stefanik is poised to take aim at the UN for Donald Trump
In the spotlight The combative congresswoman and close Trump ally is expected to challenge the United Nations
By David Faris Published
-
'His disdain for international rules could eviscerate the laws of war'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published