'Conspiracy theorizing is a deeply ingrained human phenomenon'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The internet is worse than a brainwashing machine'
Charlie Warzel and Mike Caulfield at The Atlantic
The "revision of Jan. 6 among many Republicans is alarming," but it is "also a powerful example of how the internet has warped our political reality," say Charlie Warzel and Mike Caulfield. The internet "may function not so much as a brainwashing engine but as a justification machine." As the "mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, the justification machine spun up, providing denial-as-a-service to whomever was in need of it, in real time."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Ramaswamy is right: America needs more 'tiger moms' for the sake of our kids'
Neetu Arnold at USA Today
Vivek Ramaswamy has "identified a real problem, despite the poor messaging," as "reading and math scores among American students have been declining for years," says Neetu Arnold. Despite "people's fears about so-called tiger parenting and its prevalence in the Asian American community, those parents must be doing something right." Instead of "fearing the excesses of tiger parenting culture and settling for the current state of American education, we should adopt its best features" and "Americanize tiger parenting."
'A last chance for Iran'
Richard Nephew at Foreign Affairs
There are "still many good reasons to not bomb Iran," as "striking the country would inject more chaos and instability into the Middle East," says Richard Nephew. The "odds of failure are high: even the most accurate strikes might only delay Iranian nuclearization." The "best, most durable solution to the issue remains a diplomatic agreement." The U.S. "must make a final, good-faith attempt to negotiate a halt to Tehran's nuclear program early in the Trump administration."
'Veganuary' is just the beginning'
Scott Miller at the Miami Herald
Eating "meat, eggs and dairy is cruel, unnecessary — and bad for you," so "why limit yourself to Veganuary"? says Scott Miller. You can "celebrate 'Flaxbruary' by loading up on ancient grains, like chia, hemp and flax seeds," while "'Meat-Is-Murder March' is a reminder that animals endure horrific suffering when they're raised and slaughtered for food." Twelve "months of integrity, kindness and empathy will fill your spirit with a sense of hope and joy."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Is Russia's 'shadow fleet' attacking Western infrastructure?
In the Spotlight Built to evade sanctions, but sabotage may be next
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
New York rolls out vehicle toll in Manhattan
Speed Read In an effort to reduce traffic gridlock, vehicles will automatically be charged a toll to drive below 60th Street
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine goes on offense in Russia's Kursk region
Speed Read A top adviser to President Zelenskyy said "the Russians are getting what they deserve"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'This growing lack of social exposure is terrible for us and terrible for democracy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Harmeet Dhillon: the combative lawyer who will oversee the DOJ's civil rights division
In the Spotlight Harmeet Dhillon is best known for taking on high-profile right-wing culture war cases
By David Faris Published
-
'Food tourism as we've known it has become a victim of its own success'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Will Jimmy Carter's one-term presidency be viewed more favorably after his death?
Today's Big Question Carter's time in the White House has always played second fiddle to his post-presidency accomplishments
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Regret can be toxic'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Welcome to America's customer service nightmare'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
2024: the year of the X-odus
IN THE SPOTLIGHT How a year of controversy turned social media juggernaut X into 2024's hottest platform to leave
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'We have made it a crime for most refugees to want the American dream'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published