'All this is to be expected'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The Jay-Z allegation once again reveals a culture of impunity in hip-hop'
Tayo Bero at The Guardian
Jay-Z's response to a rape allegation is a "stunning display of the culture of silence and complicity in hip-hop which continues to harm women and girls," says Tayo Bero. It "smacked of the smug overconfidence of someone who has operated with god-like status for so long that they don't know what the rules even are." It is "important for victims to know that there are remedies to the codes of silence, misogyny and harm that thrive in hip-hop."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Read this before buying that video game'
Simon Parkin at The New York Times
People today are "drawn to video games that function more like social media platforms than discrete interactive stories," and there is an "especially close link between engagement and economics in video games," says Simon Parkin. Game design is "often no longer predominantly the task of crafting challenges that elicit joy, delight and surprise," but is "primarily the job of building machines to keep players engrossed and spending, in many cases, by grinding out repetitive tasks."
'Keep the federal government in DC'
Craig S. Lerner at The American Conservative
Relocating "federal government workers to the hinterlands is neither a new idea nor one likely to achieve its objectives," says Craig S. Lerner. Opening "government offices outside the Beltway will result in a larger, more entrenched bureaucracy — the opposite of what many reformers desire." It is "not clear what practical benefit is achieved when an economist designing ethanol subsidies is transferred to an office closer to farmers." If a "government organization is doing something harmful, inefficiency is preferable."
'People thought "A Charlie Brown Christmas" would fail. Sincerity powered its success.'
Stephen Lind at the Los Angeles Times
It is "hard to imagine the holidays without 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,'" and "against all the odds, it became a classic," says Stephen Lind. The program "turned 'Peanuts' from a popular comic strip into a multimedia empire — not because it was flashy or followed the rules, but because it was sincere." It "resonates across demographics and ideologies," and "some fans find comfort in the show's gentle message of faith, while others embrace it in a purely secular way."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Today's political cartoons - December 13, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - intelligence concerns, Assad knocked, and more
By The Week US Published
-
How would reaching net zero change our lives?
Today's Big Question Climate target could bring many benefits but global heating would continue
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
2024 and the rebirth of body horror
Talking Point In a year of female-focused 'scintillating gore', have horror films gone too far?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Bodyguarding alone is not law enforcement'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Labour's plans to redefine the green belt
The Explainer Angela Rayner's planning reforms turn green-belt areas into 'grey belt' house-building zones, and campaigners are voicing concerns
By Abby Wilson Published
-
'A man's sense of himself is often tied to having a traditionally masculine, physical job'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Why is the expansion of individual autonomy necessarily always good?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Vance stands at a crossroads'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The mental gymnastics were breathtaking at times'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'This quasi-coup attempt has baffled most experts'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'At what point does hyper-personalization become incredibly impersonal and detached?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published