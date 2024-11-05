'Admission of error, or even of uncertainty, should make the public trust us more'

'What legacy media got right this election'

Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post

If you "consumed all your election news this year exclusively from the Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal or other journalistic dinosaurs, you'd probably be well-informed," says Catherine Rampell. Traditional journalists "have still managed to unearth and explain what the candidates stand for." People "claim the media 'won't cover' some critical issue or other, but such kibitzers probably know about the story in question only because some hardworking journalist excavated it."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'This is an obvious time for a Centrist Party in America'

Jim Nowlan at the Chicago Tribune

There is an "open space for a significant new, centrist political party, created by the pull of the progressive and Donald Trump bases to their respective, opposite poles on the political spectrum," says Jim Nowlan. A "middle party could bring pragmatic solutions to critical problems the major parties avoid like the plague, such as future funding of Medicare and Social Security." Voters "could be attracted to a credible Centrist Party that focused on economic prosperity, public safety and education."

Read more

'São Paulo is becoming a city you don't want to miss'

Juan Pablo Spinetto at Bloomberg

São Paulo, Brazil, has "turned a cultural corner," says Juan Pablo Spinetto. Behind its "unfathomable, almost impenetrable facade and perpetually gridlocked streets and motorways lies a lively, charismatic and welcoming place, with grandiose architecture, an edgy art scene, and pulsating nightlife." But this "isn't a city dying to expose itself to the world like, say, Istanbul; it's the visitor who must do the homework and put all the effort into discovering it."

Read more

'Ilhan Omar's GOP opponent counters incumbent's "victim card"'

Kayla Bartsch at the National Review

Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) opponent, Dalia al-Aqidi (R), is "one of the most interesting candidates running for U.S. Congress this election," says Kayla Bartsch. While they are "both Muslim women who came to the States as refugees from oppressive Islamist regimes — they couldn't be more different." Al-Aqidi has "dedicated her career as a journalist and security analyst to fighting radical Islamism — in all its different forms — and championing the virtues of our American constitutional democracy."

Read more