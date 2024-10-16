'McMahon finally seems to be paying a small price for his transgressions'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Sex, power, money and "Mr. McMahon"'
Jessica Grose at The New York Times
WWE founder Vince McMahon was "able to skate away from accusations against him and his organization for two reasons: He was making boatloads of money for a lot of people, and wrestling is seen as sordid in the first place," says Jessica Grose. It can "feel as if a shocking percentage of Americans simply do not care about sexual assault, especially when the perpetrator is rich and powerful and allows them to feel vicariously powerful."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Pro-Palestinian efforts to rally behind Jill Stein will backfire'
Zeeshan Aleem at MSNBC
If the Green Party's "efforts to abandon Harris en masse succeed, then the activists behind it will have done a great disservice to their cause: Trump will undoubtedly lead to more suffering in the Middle East," says Zeeshan Aleem. Harris' "signals on the issue have not been promising for those pushing for change" in the Middle East, "and yet, as frightening as it is to contemplate, things could still get worse if Trump is elected president again."
'The US must learn to leave Iraq'
Reid Smith and Jason Beardsley at Foreign Policy
The U.S. is "preparing to leave Iraq, in keeping with the concluding mission's changing scope and objectives," but "as usual, the Pentagon is already hedging," say Reid Smith and Jason Beardsley. The "human and financial costs of a continued military presence outweigh the benefits," and a "shift toward diplomatic efforts, intelligence sharing, and the empowerment of local forces would reduce American vulnerabilities." The U.S. "can withdraw from Iraq because the counter-Islamic State mission is largely complete."
'How hurricanes are a profit center for insurers'
Robert Kuttner at The American Prospect
Even as "climate change has increased the ferocity of storms, the insurance industry has stayed well ahead of the game" by "hollowing out coverage," says Robert Kuttner, and it's "homeowners who will lose big." In "virtually every state, there is no meaningful appeals process" for coverage. It "doesn't make sense to keep rebuilding in areas prone to repeated floods and massive tropical storms," but this is an "issue for public planning, not for unaccountable and self-interested private insurers."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
How London fell back in love with the brasserie
The Blend From Brasserie Zédel to Café François, we sample the best bistros in town
By Charlie Teasdale Published
-
Ramdane Touhami's Hotel Drei Berge
The Blend A passion project in the Swiss mountains sees creative visionary Ramdane Touhami achieving new heights
By Delilah Khomo Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 16, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - life on the line, FEMA under guard, and more
By The Week US Published
-
'Postwar Ukraine is going to be an intensely hostile neighbor'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Man arrested as threats on FEMA hinder Helene relief
Speed Read The agency temporarily suspended door-to-door operations as a result of the threats
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
India and Canada expel diplomats amid murder row
Speed Read New Delhi denies allegations linking Indian intelligence services to assassination of Sikh separatist last year
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
The life and times of Kamala Harris
The Explainer The vice-president is narrowly leading the race to become the next US president. How did she get to where she is now?
By The Week UK Published
-
The CIA is openly recruiting foreign spies in other countries
In the Spotlight The agency is posting instructions in multiple languages for people to contact them
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'People want to understand food — but only to a point'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Nobody sees themselves in the word 'other'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Arizona kicks off swing-state early voting
Speed Read The voting began with less than a month to go before the presidential election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published