'The measles virus in Texas keeps spreading like, well, measles'

'Is measles coming back in a big way?'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

The "best time to worry about sliding childhood vaccination rates was yesterday, but today is better than tomorrow," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. These measles "numbers are coming out of a model, not some crystal ball." The "bottom line is that if vaccine coverage continues to drop, the inevitable result will be needless deaths and hospitalized patients, including many children." Parents can "opt out of vaccines over vague objections that needn't be religious or medically sound."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Drone policing is working. Now let's invest in more.'

Jalon Alexander at The Philadelphia Inquirer

Philadelphia "appropriated $2 million to purchase drone technology to support the Philadelphia Police Department," and "one thing is clear: They are working," says Jalon Alexander. The city "needs more pilots, and the department plans to purchase an additional 18 drones to support the force." Philadelphia "should triple that — to save lives and improve our quality of life." Drone use "should also be expanded beyond violent crime to combat nonviolent crimes like illegal dumping."

Read more

'We have not healed from the Vietnam War. Don't let it take another 50 years.'

Erin Phuong Steinhauer at USA Today

As a "Vietnamese American who immigrated to the United States at age 9, I had hoped to reflect on progress in reconciliation and share my advocacy," says Erin Phuong Steinhauer. But we are "still a long way from true healing and that reconciliation remains far off." Healing "requires honest reckoning with the past and active participation." Trauma "becomes intergenerational, passed down like an invisible inheritance." The U.S. has "taken steps to address the war's aftermath, but they remain insufficient."

Read more

'A new golden age for labor? Not so fast.'

Benjamin Y. Fong at The Nation

The "noticeable uptick in labor organizing in the wake of the Covid pandemic has led many journalists and academics to make big claims about where the union movement might be heading," says Benjamin Y. Fong. But there is "good reason to question inflated talk about labor's recent 'banner years.'" Despite "renewed interest in unionization and high public approval of unions, union density continues its seemingly inexorable decline." If the "percentage of people in unions shrinks, something clearly is not working."

Read more