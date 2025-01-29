'The Mountain West has acquired a whole new mythos, updated for the high-tech era'

'The Mountain West's mega-McMansion problem'

Sasha Abramsky at The Nation

The "story of states such as Wyoming is a story of displacement," and "state legislators throughout the West have tended to work in unholy alliance with wealthy real estate lobbies," says Sasha Abramsky. An "influx of wealthy people from around the country has caused housing prices to soar." This has "real consequences for the people living in the region, many of whom can no longer afford to buy a house, let alone find an affordable place to rent."

'A less brutal alternative to IVF'

Kristen V. Brown at The Atlantic

New scientific techniques are raising the possibility that IVM, in vitro maturation, "could be a viable alternative to IVF — at least for some patients — and free thousands of aspiring mothers from brutal protocols," says Kristen V. Brown. Many women seek IVF, in vitro fertilization, because they are "approaching their 40s and have few eggs left; they will likely never be good IVM candidates." But it "might work just fine for patients with blocked fallopian tubes, single and LGBTQ people, and young women."

'Really, Dr. Phil? Oprah's celebrity doctor debases himself in the very city that made him a star.'

Chicago Tribune editorial board

We "don't have show trials nor do we ritualistically lambaste such people in service of political power or television ratings," so "we were astonished to see Phil McGraw, a man who uses a sobriquet that includes the word 'doctor,' embedding himself with ICE," says the Chicago Tribune editorial board. We "get why Donald Trump's Department of Justice wants him there: It implies that such people won't just be removed; they'll be humiliated at the same time."

'The hidden cost of Florida Gov. DeSantis' immigration fight with fellow Republicans'

Miami Herald editorial board

Florida is "in a state of upheaval, driven by the ambitions and maneuverings" of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), says the Miami Herald editorial board. The "effectiveness of his ability to effectively lead the state is coming under scrutiny." The "duty of the governor is to govern and DeSantis is spending a lot of his time with publicity stunts." Floridians "reelected him by an overwhelming majority to serve as their governor, not to pick fights."

