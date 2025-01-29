'The Mountain West has acquired a whole new mythos, updated for the high-tech era'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The Mountain West's mega-McMansion problem'
Sasha Abramsky at The Nation
The "story of states such as Wyoming is a story of displacement," and "state legislators throughout the West have tended to work in unholy alliance with wealthy real estate lobbies," says Sasha Abramsky. An "influx of wealthy people from around the country has caused housing prices to soar." This has "real consequences for the people living in the region, many of whom can no longer afford to buy a house, let alone find an affordable place to rent."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'A less brutal alternative to IVF'
Kristen V. Brown at The Atlantic
New scientific techniques are raising the possibility that IVM, in vitro maturation, "could be a viable alternative to IVF — at least for some patients — and free thousands of aspiring mothers from brutal protocols," says Kristen V. Brown. Many women seek IVF, in vitro fertilization, because they are "approaching their 40s and have few eggs left; they will likely never be good IVM candidates." But it "might work just fine for patients with blocked fallopian tubes, single and LGBTQ people, and young women."
'Really, Dr. Phil? Oprah's celebrity doctor debases himself in the very city that made him a star.'
Chicago Tribune editorial board
We "don't have show trials nor do we ritualistically lambaste such people in service of political power or television ratings," so "we were astonished to see Phil McGraw, a man who uses a sobriquet that includes the word 'doctor,' embedding himself with ICE," says the Chicago Tribune editorial board. We "get why Donald Trump's Department of Justice wants him there: It implies that such people won't just be removed; they'll be humiliated at the same time."
'The hidden cost of Florida Gov. DeSantis' immigration fight with fellow Republicans'
Miami Herald editorial board
Florida is "in a state of upheaval, driven by the ambitions and maneuverings" of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), says the Miami Herald editorial board. The "effectiveness of his ability to effectively lead the state is coming under scrutiny." The "duty of the governor is to govern and DeSantis is spending a lot of his time with publicity stunts." Floridians "reelected him by an overwhelming majority to serve as their governor, not to pick fights."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
DeepSeek: the Chinese AI company rocking the tech world
In the spotlight America's hold on artificial intelligence is on shaky ground
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Student loan wage garnishment: how it works and how you can stop it
The Explainer Your loan servicer may seize your wages if you fail to make payments on your student debt
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The Louvre is giving 'Mona Lisa' her own room
Speed Read The world's most-visited art museum is getting a major renovation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The current milk contest reopens a scrimmage'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Most troubling is his long record of anti-vaccine advocacy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump feuds with Colombia on deportee flights
Speed Read Colombia has backed off from a trade war with the U.S., reaching an agreement on accepting deported migrants following tariff threats from President Donald Trump
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Measuring isolation isn't a good way to track loneliness'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship ban
Speed Read A federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's 'unconstitutional' executive order to overturn birthright citizenship
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Airlines are motivated to build some slack into their schedules'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
DOJ threatens local officials on migrant crackdown
Speed Read Federal prosecutors have been told to investigate any official who obstructs Trump's deportation efforts
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Last year was truly a revolutionary one for Indian cinema'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published